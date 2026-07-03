Interview: Rico Richie Talks "Poppin" and the Unauthorized Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and French Montana Remix
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Rico says the real remix is on the way, as well as a new project.Zach Frydenlund
The rising rapper and OVO affiliate opens up about his forthcoming project and how he hopes to inspire younger kids to avoid gang violence.Alex Nino Gheciu
Fordham Fashion Law Institute founder and director Susan Scafidi breaks down the recent lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein.Mike DeStefano
From hooking up with groupies in the sauna to pulling guns on teammates.Gavin Evans