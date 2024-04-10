Azealia Banks Slams Doechii as ‘Ugly Version’ of Her, Gets Response: 'You Sellin Bussy Soap... Leave Me Alone’

Azealia Banks ’ latest target for criticism is 25-year-old rapper and singer Doechii .

The “212” rapper, 32, used Instagram Stories to bash Doechii, saying that Top Dawg Entertainment recruited an “ugly version” of her. She even took to Doechii's Instagram comments after she asked her fanbase what their nickname should be.

"Definitely should call them the 'wannabe's,'" wrote Banks in a comment, which prompted a response from Doechii.

"The first time you came for me I let it slide outta respect for my elders," wrote Doechii. "It's not my fault you sellin bussy soap and I'm sellin platinum records. Leave me alone PLEASE."

Earlier this year Doechii celebrated her first platinum record for "What It Is."