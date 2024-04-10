Azealia Banks Slams Doechii as ‘Ugly Version’ of Her, Gets Response: 'You Sellin Bussy Soap... Leave Me Alone’

Azealia Banks’ latest target for criticism is 25-year-old rapper and singer Doechii.
The “212” rapper, 32, used Instagram Stories to bash Doechii, saying that Top Dawg Entertainment recruited an “ugly version” of her. She even took to Doechii's Instagram comments after she asked her fanbase what their nickname should be.
"Definitely should call them the 'wannabe's,'" wrote Banks in a comment, which prompted a response from Doechii.
"The first time you came for me I let it slide outta respect for my elders," wrote Doechii. "It's not my fault you sellin bussy soap and I'm sellin platinum records. Leave me alone PLEASE."
Earlier this year Doechii celebrated her first platinum record for "What It Is."
The back-and-forth comes after Banks called the TDE artist "ugly" in a recent Instagram Stories rant.
“They find this kind of like ugly version of—well, she’s not even a version,” Banks said. “She’s ugly. And I hate to call a dark skin girl ugly because she just is ugly. She’d be ugly if she were light skin. They find this ugly girl and they try to sic her on Azealia Banks.”
Banks' comments follow the release of Doechii’s new single "Alter Ego" featuring JT, where both artists rap over a house beat. Banks shutdown any comparisons between her and the TDE artist by further disparaging Doechii’s musical talent.
“Doechii, girl, first off, I don’t really think anyone thinks your music is impressive,” Banks said. “So that means you need to go back and you need to discover who you are as an artist.”
Banks then sang a short melody, before adding, “I don’t know why everybody associates that sound with me because I don’t have any songs—I don’t have a single song that has that synth on it.”
Later on, Banks widened her scope to target TDE’s entire roster.
“TDE is going out fucking sad,” she said, slamming Isaiah Rashad for “sucking dick” and SZA for being “boring,” before returning to Doechii. Doechii signed with TDE in 2022, becoming the label's first female rapper.
“You got this like Doechii chick, who I have no fucking clue who she is,” Banks said. “She’s been having this months-long dialogue with some fake Azealia Banks account and I guess thinks that I owe her some sort of collab. Honey, no.”
The collab Azealia was referencing is likely Doechii’s 2022 song “Crazy.” According to screenshots from that year, Banks and Doechii were once in talks to do a remix of the track.
This isn’t the first time Banks had smoke for a TDE artist.
In 2015, Banks blasted Kendrick Lamar for comments he made in a Billboard interview about the death of Mike Brown. Later, in 2022, she had more choice words for him, calling him “mad, overrated and extremely complacent.”