Rico Nasty Album

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Rico Nasty cover art is pictured
Music

Rico Nasty Shares New Album ‘Las Ruinas’ f/ Teezo Touchdown, Bktherula, and Marshmello

Rico Nasty returns with a new 17-track album featuring a collaboration with Teezo Touchdown and Bktherula that should be everywhere this summer.

Trace William Cowen1456 days ago
Rico Nasty Beats Her Face and Teases Nightmare Vacation Date
Music

Rico Nasty Beats Her Face and Teases Nightmare Vacation Date

Rico Nasty gets ready with us using her recently released Il Makiage x Rico Nasty makeup line. She talks new music, her thoughts on DMV rappers, what female rappers she’d like to collaborate with, and much much more.

Complex2134 days ago

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