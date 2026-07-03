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Big U
Pop Culture

Big U's Effort to Keep a 2026 Trial Date Fails, Pushed Back to Next February

The former Nipsey Hussle manager will now have to wait until 2027 to put his fate in the hands of a jury.

Trey Alston87 days ago
Ex-Husband of Steve Harvey's Radio Co-Host Faces Additional RICO Charges
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Co-Host Shirley Strawberry’s Ex Hit with Sexual Battery Charges

Prosecutors say Earnest Williams used Shirley Strawberry’s fame to run a years-long scam on mostly women. Now, new sexual assault claims raise the stakes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Big U
Pop Culture

Big U's Lawyers Want His Trial Pushed Back to 2027 — But He Doesn't

They want the case pushed back from this May to next February.

Trey Alston95 days ago
Fat Joe at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Fat Joe’s Former Hypeman Drops RICO, Trafficking, and Rape Allegations Against Rapper

Terrance Dixon filed an amended complaint against the rapper that drops several serious accusations.

Joe Price112 days ago
Kay Flock wearing a red bandana and necklace gestures with their hand, surrounded by others, in an urban setting.
Music

Kay Flock Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison on Racketeering, Attempted Murder Charges

The 22-year-old rapper turned himself in back in 2021.

Shawn Setaro213 days ago
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Daddy Yankee Serves Wife, Ex-Manager with RICO Lawsuit Alleging Theft of Royalties
Music

Daddy Yankee Files RICO Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife and Former Manager Over Royalties

The 'Gasolina' artist has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and former manager, alleging a scheme to divert his songwriting royalties.

Bernadette Giacomazzo217 days ago
Big U
Pop Culture

Big U Denied Permission to Leave Jail for Son's Funeral Rites

A judge decided it would be too dangerous to free him for a day.

Trey Alston241 days ago
Damon Dash wearing sunglasses, a light blue shirt, and a necklace with "Dusko" pendant, stands in front of a white background.
Music

Dame Dash Threatens $100M RICO Lawsuit Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Dame Dash vows legal action against former partners, accusing them of fraud, defamation, and a coordinated $100M scheme.

Mark Elibert286 days ago
6is9ine and Trippie Redd
Music

6ix9ine Recalls Having Trippie Redd Jumped in 2017: ‘I Pled Guilty to This Sh*t’

Tekashi later testified to the attack during his federal racketeering case.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Young Thug Responds to Alleged Interrogation Audio Leak of Him Naming Peewee Roscoe: ‘Rat Where?’

In the apparent leak of an interrogation between Thug and detectives, the Atlanta rapper namedrops several other people involved in alleged crimes.

Joe Price324 days ago
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

What It Was Like Inside Courtroom as Diddy Verdict Was Announced: Fist Pump, Gasps, Tears, and Hugs

As the nearly two month long trial came to an end, the mogul and his family were overjoyed and tearful.

Shawn Setaro380 days ago
Rapper Cash Out wearing a "Tampa Bay" cap, sunglasses, and necklaces, posing in front of a backdrop.
Music

Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Faces Testimony From Sex Trafficking Expert at Trial

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old used his fame and influence to exploit women.

Alex Ocho394 days ago
Fani Willis
Music

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Calls YSL RICO Trial a Success Despite No Murder Convictions

“We had 19 convictions, and the community is safer," she said in response to criticism over trial results.

Trey Alston405 days ago
Diddy
Music

Diddy Reportedly Tells Judge He's 'Nervous' on First Day of Trial

Diddy's trial is underway, with opening statements set to begin on May 12.

tara mahadevan438 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket, looking serious.
Music

Diddy Trial: What to Know as Jury Selection Begins

As Diddy's trial begins, we take a look at key questions about the case.

Trace William Cowen438 days ago
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A man wearing a tan jacket with a fur collar and a gold chain stands in front of a backdrop with "UNEED" and "ENTERTAINMENT" logos.
Music

Big U Case: Feds Reveal They Have 20K Intercepted Phone Calls

They also have "numerous surreptitious audio and video recordings."

Mark Elibert440 days ago
A performer with blond dreadlocks, wearing a floral shirt and jewelry, sings on stage. A drummer plays in the background.
Music

Lil Durk's Lawyer Says 'Bullsh*t' RICO Cases Are Like 'Steroids' for 'Weak' Prosecutors

Lil Durk's family recently issued a statement calling out the use of his lyrics against him.

Trace William Cowen441 days ago
Young Thug wears a red bandana and white top while Future is in a purple beanie and sunglasses.
Music

Young Thug Drops Video for New Single "Money on Money" f/ Future Ahead of Upcoming 'UY Scuti' Album

This marks Thug's first major release since being freed from prison following the YSL RICO case last year.

Andrew W448 days ago

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