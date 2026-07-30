Big U Hit With New Fed Charges Including Murder-for-Hire Plot Allegations

Big U has been hit with new federal charges in his massive RICO case Including allegations of a murder-for-hire plot against a witness.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, federal prosecutors on Thursday (July 30) unsealed an updated indictment against Nipsey Hussle's former manager, whose real name is Eugene Henley, Jr., which accuses him of offering money to two inmates to "kill or harm" the aforementioned witness to stop them from testifying against him.

The original criminal complaint against the 59-year-old — as well six co-defendants — alleges that Henley Jr. was involved in a huge array of criminal activities: extortion, kidnapping, fraud, embezzlement, prostitution, and even murder.

Federal authorities have alleged that Big U required professional athletes and musicians to "check in" with him when visiting Los Angeles to get "protection" from his "mafia-like organization."

Other charges in Wednesday's updated federal indictment include allegations Henley Jr. paid a co-defendant in 2022 to transport women across state lines to engage in prostitution, as well as submitted a fraudulent COVID-19 disaster loan application that contained false statements about his business Celebrity Socks.