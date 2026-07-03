Richard Sherman

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Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Richard Sherman Released From Jail (UPDATE)

This is the Super Bowl Champion's second arrest in two-and-a-half years for a driving violation.

Mark Elibert873 days ago
Music

Lil Wayne Says Drake Gets Hated On for Being 'Light-Skinned'

On 'The Richard Sherman Podcast,' Weezy claimed to have once "hated on all light-skinned dudes in school."

Jaelani Turner-Williams905 days ago
nfl
Sports

NFL Players Criticize League’s New Policy Against Postgame Jersey-Swapping

Richard Sherman, Darius Slay, Stefon Diggs, and others criticized news of the NFL's new policy prohibiting the swapping of jerseys postgame.

Jordan Rose2199 days ago
Darrelle Revis attends VaynerSports x ONE37pm Emerging Kings Party
Sports

Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman Troll Each Other on Twitter

Darrelle Revis has been critical of Richard Sherman in the past.

Xavier Hamilton2277 days ago
Richard Sherman pregame before the Divisional Playoff.
Sports

Richard Sherman Says He Doubts He'd Visit the White House if 49ers Win Super Bowl

The question that was never going to go unasked.

Gavin Evans2366 days ago
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Sports

Richard Sherman Claps Back at Darelle Revis After Former Cornerback Calls Him out on Instagram

Richard Sherman is going to the Super Bowl. Darelle Revis is not.

Daniel Barna2370 days ago
Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers
Sports

Richard Sherman Clowns Analysts That Criticized His Contract After Triggering $3 Million in Incentives

These incentives, other pending bonuses, and pocketing any agent/lawyer fees have made Sherman look like a genius.

Xavier Hamilton2387 days ago
Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers
Sports

Video Proves Baker Mayfield Didn't Snub 49ers on Handshake Despite Richard Sherman's Claim (UPDATE)

Sherman ripped Mayfield after the game for the perceived snub.

Xavier Hamilton2474 days ago
Richard Sherman
Sports

Richard Sherman Rips NFL for Only Protecting Quarterbacks

After reports that a DL was injured trying to avoid a penalty for hitting the QB, the outspoken cornerback groused about the NFL on Twitter.

countcenci2853 days ago
Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers.
Sports

Richard Sherman Says Kobe Bryant Was 'Essential' in His Recovery From Achilles Injury

"So he gave me some pointers and things I needed to do early on in the process to make sure that I expedited the healing process," Sherman said.

Jose Martinez2873 days ago
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Kevin Jairaj
Sports

Richard Sherman Says NFL's 'Idiotic' New Tackling Rule 'Should Be Dismissed Immediately'

Richard Sherman is never afraid to speak his mind. While numerous fans are voicing their displeasure over the new leading-with-the-head tackling rule the NFL is employing this season, Sherman has joined the chorus of naysayers.

Aaron C. Mansfield2888 days ago
Stan Szeto
Sports

Richard Sherman Says Seahawks Have 'Just Lost Their Way'

This year's Seattle Seahawks will look a bit different from the Seattle teams we've come to know. In addition to adding Brandon Marshall, this offseason the Seahawks have shipped off Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett.

Aaron C. Mansfield2923 days ago
Joe Nicholson
Sports

Richard Sherman Defends Draft Prospect Josh Allen Over Offensive Tweets

Richard Sherman doesn't blame Josh Allen.

Aaron C. Mansfield3004 days ago
Nike 'Shoe Therapy: It's Gotta Be the Shoes' Ad
Sneakers

Nike Brings Back 'It's Gotta Be the Shoes' Without Michael Jordan

Nike brings back its memorable 'It's Gotta Be the Shoes' campaign without its original star, Michael Jordan. See the full 2018 update here.

Riley Jones3018 days ago

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