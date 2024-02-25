Former Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Richard Sherman Arrested for DUI in Seattle

Richard Sherman, former cornerback of the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested for a DUI close to Seattle, Washington.

According to online records, the Thursday Night Football analyst was taken and booked in King County Correctional Facility at 7:51 a.m. PT on Saturday. Washington State Patrol reportedly told a local FOX affiliate they're investigating the situation but offered no other details regarding Sherman's arrest.

Sherman has a history of arrests for driving-related violations. In March 2022, the Super Bowl champion pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass, and speeding in a construction zone regarding his arrest in the previous year when he tried to break down his father-in-law's door.

According to NBC Sports' Mike Florio, this arrest can be a huge problem for Sherman as he has been under monitored supervision for two years as a result of his arrest in July 2021.

Sherman spent 11 years in the NFL playing for the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also a three-time first-team All-Pro player and a five-time Pro Bowler. He won a ring in 2014 when the Seahawks defeated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.