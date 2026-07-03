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For one brief moment, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, and Birdman united to form Rich Gang, releasing 'The Tour Vol. 1' in the process. In honor of its 10-year anniversary, we spoke with many key players involved in the creation of the classic tape.Peter A. Berry
We remember Rich Homie Quan, an incredible artist and a true man of the people with an undeniable gift for connecting with the masses.Joshua Robinson
Chance The Rapper & Noname. Kendrick & Jay Rock. Drake & Future. Sometimes, when you see two names together, you just know it's going to be a hit.Kameron Hay
With his new mixtape 'Back to Basics,' Atlanta hitmaker Rich Homie Quan returns to the glory of his 2013-2015 run.Charles Holmes