Rich Homie Quan

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Rich Homie Quan, Birdman, and Young Thug attend 106 & Park at BET studio on October 27, 2014 in New York City.
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Father Addresses Birdman Missing His Son's Funeral

Quan was a member of the Birdman-led hip-hop collective Rich Gang, which also featured Young Thug.

Joe Price50 days ago
Rich Homie Quan Backstage during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert.
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Team Teases Posthumous AI-Generated Video

After an AI-generated video of the late Rich Homie Quan was shared on social media, the response has not been positive.

Jose Martinez56 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.
Music

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan's Brother Trade Shots Over Loyalty Doubts: 'Let Him Rest'

Thugger, while expressing that he misses his late rhyme partner, alleged that Quan was going to testify against him in his RICO trial the week he died.

Will Lavin69 days ago
21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Flips R. Kelly’s "I Wish," Pays Tribute to Young Dolph, Takeoff, and More

21 dropped off his new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?' on Friday.

tara mahadevan217 days ago
Rich Homie Quan 'Forever Going In"
Music

Stream Rich Homie Quan's Posthumous Album 'Forever Going In'

The 35-track project arrives on what would've been the rapper's 35th birthday.

Joshua Espinoza651 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rich Homie Quan Memorialized in Posthumous "Song Cry" Music Video

Footage for "Song Cry" was filmed prior to the rapper's death while additional shots were taken at his September 17 funeral.

Jaelani Turner-Williams654 days ago
Nick Cannon and Rich Homie Quan
Music

Nick Cannon and Fans Raise $25K for Rich Homie Quan's Family

Quan was pronounced dead at Grady Hospital on Sept. 5.

Mark Elibert662 days ago
Rich Homie Quan performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Dad Shares Emotional Tribute to Son During Memorial Service

Quan's parents both paid tribute to their late son at the ceremony.

Alex Ocho667 days ago
Rich Homie Quan
Music

Rich Homie Quan Now Has His Own Official Day in Atlanta

September 17th is now Rich Homie Quan Day.

Trey Alston667 days ago
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Rich Homie Quan
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend Says She's 'Traumatized,' Asks for 'Respect' in Message After Rapper's Death

“I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown."

Trey Alston676 days ago
Splitscreen of Offset and Rich Homie Quan
Music

Offset Shares Message to Rich Homie Quan's Family Following His Death, Wishes Them Prosperity

“I wish you guys some type of prosperity, some type of overcoming of it.”

Trey Alston678 days ago
Rich Homie Quan performing
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Father Issues Heartfelt Tribute After Son's Death

“Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I’m being crushed to a million pieces," he said.

Trey Alston678 days ago
Ralo at an event, Rich Homie Quan performing at a show.
Music

Ralo Calls Out Rich Homie Quan's ‘Fake’ Friends Mourning His Death

Ralo doesn't think the people who called Quan a snitch before he died should be honoring his life.

Mark Elibert678 days ago
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Quavo and Offset perform
Music

Quavo Tells Fans He and Offset Had 'Good Convo' Following Tragic Death of Rich Homie Quan

The Atlanta rap icon's death comes just under two years after Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston.

Trace William Cowen679 days ago

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