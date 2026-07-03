Release Date

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Drake at an event, wearing a black outfit. On the right, people stand near a large ice structure in an urban setting with skyscrapers.
Music

Drake's ‘Iceman’ Album: Streamer Discovers Release Date Hidden in Large Ice Structure

Streamer Kishka pulled a blue bag out of Drake's ice structure in Toronto that included the release date for the highly anticipated album.

Joe Price87 days ago
Isaiah Rashad performing on stage with a microphone, wearing an orange and pink shirt that says "Vision Songs" against a clear blue sky.
Music

Isaiah Rashad Announces ‘It’s Been Awful’ Release Date

Isaiah Rashad’s album is his first in five years.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
50 Cent performing on stage, wearing a black cap and shirt, with a chain necklace. Diddy speaking into a microphone, dressed in a black jacket and sunglasses.
Music

50 Cent's Diddy Documentary 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Gets Release Date

The long-teased Diddy doc hits Netflix next month.

Trace William Cowen234 days ago
A person with long dreadlocks and a blue cap that reads "Gallery Dept" stands against a textured background.
Music

Fetty Wap’s Prison Release Date Moved Up Again, Now Set for December 2026

Fetty Wap will get to spend the holidays with his family next year.

Mark Elibert243 days ago
Nike Mind 001
Sneakers

Nike's Mind 001 and Mind 002 Are Designed to Help You Feel Calm

The Nike Mind 001 and Mind 002 release in January.

Victor Deng267 days ago
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A man wearing a purple Los Angeles Lakers cap and a dark jacket, looking to the side.
Music

The Alchemist Explains Why His Album With Erykah Badu Didn’t Drop as Expected

Al said a release date of August 29 never came out of his mouth.

Mark Elibert320 days ago
Sneakers

London's Adidas Originals Store is Having a Raffle to see Who's Copping the Yeezy Boost This Weekend

Get down to the flagship by noon on Friday to put your name in the hat.

Megan Munro624 days ago
Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory
Pop Culture

BMF Founder Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory Released From Prison, Transferred to Community Confinement

Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in 2008.

Mark Elibert639 days ago
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jessie reyez album release cover art for 'yessie'
Music

Jessie Reyez Drops New Single "Mutual Friend," Announces Next Album 'Yessie'

Jessie Reyez unveils her new single "Mutual Friend," and after nearly a two year wait, announces the release date for her upcoming album, 'Yessie.'

Bianca Thompson1435 days ago
Roy Woods "Bad Bad" Single Cover Art
Music

Roy Woods Drops “Bad Bad” Music Video & Announces New Album Release Date

Roy Woods journey through introspection in his new music video for “Bad Bad.” Woods also announces the release date for his sophomore album "Mixed Emotions."

Bianca Thompson1463 days ago
Nav
Music

Nav Announces Release Date for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’

The Rexdale-born XO rapper announced the release date and title of his fourth studio album "Demons Protected by Angels" via Twitter on Monday evening.

Bianca Thompson1480 days ago
Jon Kabongo's music video for "Not Your Savior"
Music

Toronto's Jon Kabongo Honours Kendrick Lamar on New Single and Video "Not Your Savior"

Toronto rapper Jon Kabongo releases a new single "Not Your Savior," honouring Kendrick Lamar while reminding us icons are still human and not our saviours.

Bianca Thompson1491 days ago
tona in all white sitting in photography studio
Music

Premiere: Tona Celebrates His Journey on New Single “Glory” f/ Kardinal Offishall

Toronto hip-hop veterans Tona and Kardinal Offishall team up to bring us a new track, "Glory," where the MCs give thanks to the most high for their journeys.

Bianca Thompson1491 days ago
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