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A person wearing a red and white striped shirt, white sunglasses, and a backward cap, gesturing energetically in a stadium.
Sports

Paraguay Fan's 'Calm Down' Gesture Becomes Breakout Meme of 2026 World Cup

A Paraguay fan’s calm-down signal during a tense finish vs Germany quickly evolved into a relatable reaction image shared by millions online.

Mark Elibert17 days ago
Split image. Left: J-Hope from BTS in sunglasses. Center: Drake performing. Right: V from BTS in a stylish suit.
Music

Watch J-Hope and V React to Drake Name-Dropping BTS on 'Iceman'

Two members from the massively successful K-pop group shared their candid reaction to Drake's shoutout on 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho63 days ago
Split image. Left: Adin Ross in a Nike shirt smiling, surrounded by people. Right: Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone.
Music

Watch Adin Ross React to Being Name-Dropped on Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album: 'I Made It'

The streamer got a shout out on "Make Them Pay," which appears on Drake's new album, 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho63 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows streamer Pokimane with long hair in a casual setting, right shows Kendrick Lamar wearing a blue jacket with "Glorious" lettering, a black cap, and multiple necklaces, performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
Music

Pokimane Says 'Only White People Hated' Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

K.Dot's high-energy Halftime Show performance on Sunday, featuring SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, reportedly drew 120 million viewers.

Alex Ocho521 days ago
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Mark Phillips of RDCWorld in a split image with Drake.
Pop Culture

RDCWorld on Being Named in Drake Lawsuit: 'Biggest L's Come From Not Knowing How to Take an L'

Drake recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Joe Price546 days ago
(L) xQc with blonde hair and headphones on the left. (R) BruceDropEmOff wearing glasses and making a peace sign.
Pop Culture

xQc Reacts to Complex's Streamers List, Subtly Shades BruceDropEmOff

A feud between the streamers began after ex-employees of Kick made allegations against the company.

Alex Ocho596 days ago
Left: Musician playing guitar in a spotted shirt and leather jacket. Right: Drake in a black hoodie and patched beanie, posing at an event
Music

Video Shows Plain White T's in Disbelief Listening to Drake on "Wah Gwan Delilah" Remix

Many initially speculated that Drake's "Hey There Delilah" remix was created using AI.

tara mahadevan771 days ago
Life

Single Mom Goes Viral After Being Prohibited From Flying With Her 3-Month-Old Twins

A rule from the Canadian Aviation Regulations says an adult passenger can only be responsible for one infant on a flight

Louis Pavlakos1113 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs at 2021 Made In America festival
Music

Here's Bobby Shmurda's Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on "Rap Up 2022"

Among those mentioned on Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2022" is Bobby Shmurda, who he name drops when referencing the Brooklyn rapper’s beef with NBA YoungBoy.

Brad Callas1290 days ago
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Canadian TikToker Lucy Welcher
Life

Canadian TikToker Responds to Backlash From Viral Video Where She Says She's "Too Pretty" To Work

Canadian TikToker Lucy Welcher has responded to a wave of backlash after a video of her calling herself “too pretty to work” has gone viral.

Jacob Carey1346 days ago
Lil Yachty in a reaction video for his music video for "Poland"
Music

Lil Yachty Explains How a Poland Spring Water Bottle Inspired Viral Track “Poland”

During an appearance in a reaction video to his latest visual, Lil Yachty has revealed the story of how his viral track “Poland” came together.

Joe Price1372 days ago
Screenshot of Snoop Dogg during interview
Music

Snoop Dogg on 2Pac’s Powerful Words in Video Montage: 'I Feel Like F*ckin' Somebody Up From Just Hearing That'

In a new interview with Ari Melber, Snoop Dogg reacted strongly to a video montage of 2Pac interviews, saying not much has changed in the last 25 years.

tara mahadevan1430 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs at LilWeezyAna
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Asks Label to Ban YouTubers from Using His Music in Reaction Videos: 'Get a Real Job'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again took to Instagram on Sunday to ask his label to ban YouTubers from using his music in their reaction videos. "Get a job," he said.

Brad Callas1530 days ago
6-year-old TJ Fowler poses in a Captain America costume
Pop Culture

‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies at 6

Antwain Fowler, the 6-year-old internet personality who went viral for asking “where we about to eat at?,” has died, according to his official Instagram page. 

Brenton Blanchet1699 days ago
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: Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets
Music

Drake Reacts to Viral 'Breathe ... Breathe' TikTok Meme

Toronto-based YouTuber K Showtime recently played the now-viral clip for Drake. The original audio was taken from Drizzy's Instagram Live broadcast.

Joshua Espinoza1736 days ago
Chance the Rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick to Record New Song After Connecting on Twitter (UPDATE)

Dionne Warwick took to Twitter on Saturday night to ask Chano about his redundant stage name. She then suggested a collaboration with the rapper.

Joshua Espinoza2049 days ago

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