Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Deny Sex Tape Plot Under Oath

As Kim and Kris fight a defamation suit, Ray J says he’s protecting his name and his kids’ future by exposing what he calls the real sex tape story.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Deny Orchestrating Sex Tape Release Under Oath
Photo by Edward Berthelot/WireImage

A new dispute has erupted in the ongoing legal battle between the Kardashians and Ray J after the rapper and television personality publicly challenged the sworn statements that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently submitted in court.

According to TMZ, Ray J claims that both Kardashian and Jenner misrepresented key details about the release of the infamous tape that became a cultural flashpoint nearly two decades ago. He also accused the pair of committing perjury and insisted he plans to continue disputing their version of events.

Ray J said Kardashian and Jenner “completely lied about everything” in their recent filings, arguing that the situation goes beyond a simple disagreement. “The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don't you get fined?” he said while addressing the allegations publicly.

The dispute is unfolding as part of a broader defamation case involving the Kardashian family. Kardashian and Jenner have denied long-standing claims that they had any role in orchestrating the release of the 2003 tape recorded during Kardashian’s relationship with Ray J.

In sworn declarations, both women stated they had no involvement in distributing the video and rejected suggestions that the release was coordinated.

Ray J disputes that account. He claims that discussions about the tape occurred during a meeting with himself, Kardashian, Jenner, and executives from Vivid Entertainment, the company that ultimately distributed the footage. According to him, the group discussed potential distribution arrangements before the tape was released.

He also alleged that multiple recordings existed and claimed both he and Kardashian were paid roughly $400,000 each for three tapes filmed in different locations. Ray J further stated that during conversations about one of the recordings, Jenner suggested that the footage be made “dirtier.”

The renewed accusations arrive amid an escalating legal fight that began last year. Kardashian and Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J in October, arguing that he made false claims suggesting the family had engaged in wrongdoing.

Jenner wrote in her filing that allegations involving federal investigations were “outrageous and untrue,” adding that she had “never been accused or charged with a crime.”

Kardashian has also said the continued claims could affect her long-term professional goals, including her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.

Ray J maintains that he is pushing back in part to protect his own reputation. The singer said he does not want his children “to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge porn or hurt someone on purpose.”

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian is Now in Fortnite — Here's Your First Look at the Skins
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Is Now in Fortnite — Here's Your First Look at the Skins

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, announced the collaboration with the reality star in a new trailer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo282 days ago
Kim Kardashian's Recent Brain Scan Revealed 'Low' Brain Activity
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian's Recent Brain Scan Revealed 'Low' Brain Activity

'That can't be,' she said when the results were revealed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo295 days ago
Kris Jenner Shuts Down Corey Gamble Breakup Rumors With Boo'ed Up Joint Appearance
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Shuts Down Corey Gamble Breakup Rumors With Boo'ed Up Joint Appearance

The longtime couple stepped out in Bel Air earlier this month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo376 days ago

Trending

1
StyleJaden Smith's New Christian Louboutin Backpack Is a 'Pickpocket's Dream'
2
MusicJay-Z Reflects on How 2Pac and Biggie's Friendship Erupted Into a Hip-Hop War
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Rollout Continues With Release of New Single "Quebec"
4
SneakersDetailed Look at the 'Mummy Ducks' Nike Foamposite Pro
5
Pop Culture'Street Fighter' Popcorn Bucket Flips Guile's Hair Into Wearable Merch
6
MusicFat Nwigwe Puts Family First in Fiery New Red Bull Freestyle: 'I'm a Mother'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App