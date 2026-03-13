Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Deny Sex Tape Plot Under Oath

A new dispute has erupted in the ongoing legal battle between the Kardashians and Ray J after the rapper and television personality publicly challenged the sworn statements that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently submitted in court. According to TMZ, Ray J claims that both Kardashian and Jenner misrepresented key details about the release of the infamous tape that became a cultural flashpoint nearly two decades ago. He also accused the pair of committing perjury and insisted he plans to continue disputing their version of events.

Ray J said Kardashian and Jenner “completely lied about everything” in their recent filings, arguing that the situation goes beyond a simple disagreement. “The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don't you get fined?” he said while addressing the allegations publicly. The dispute is unfolding as part of a broader defamation case involving the Kardashian family. Kardashian and Jenner have denied long-standing claims that they had any role in orchestrating the release of the 2003 tape recorded during Kardashian’s relationship with Ray J. In sworn declarations, both women stated they had no involvement in distributing the video and rejected suggestions that the release was coordinated. Ray J disputes that account. He claims that discussions about the tape occurred during a meeting with himself, Kardashian, Jenner, and executives from Vivid Entertainment, the company that ultimately distributed the footage. According to him, the group discussed potential distribution arrangements before the tape was released. He also alleged that multiple recordings existed and claimed both he and Kardashian were paid roughly $400,000 each for three tapes filmed in different locations. Ray J further stated that during conversations about one of the recordings, Jenner suggested that the footage be made “dirtier.”