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Jaden Drops 'CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3' f/ Justin Bieber
The 17-track project includes the previously released records "Cabin Fever" and "Rainbow Bap,” as well as a guest appearance by Raury.
Jaden Smith Details New Album 'CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3’ f/ Justin Bieber, Shares "Rainbow Bap"
After teasing his fans with videos and brief previews of new music, Jaden Smith is getting ready to drop the follow-up to his 2019 album 'Erys.'
Kid Cudi Teams Up With Footlocker and adidas for Asterisk Collective (UPDATE)
Raury, H.E.R., Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Mitchell, and Candace Parker are also involved.
Travis Scott on Kid Cudi: 'Some People Think Jay Z Is the Best Rapper, I Feel Like He Can Compete With That'
From Kanye West to Kevin Abstract, Kid Cudi has had a huge impact on some of the biggest rappers out.
Joey Badass Drops Studio Version of Prince Homage "Thugz Cry"
After performing his "When Doves Cry" tribute with a band, Joey has released a studio version.
Watch Chance the Rapper Bring Out Ty Dolla Sign, D.R.A.M., and More for Must-See 'Tonight Show' Performance
Chance the Rapper brought out Ty Dolla $ign, Anthony Hamilton, Raury, D.R.A.M., a gospel choir, and more for 'The Tonight Show.'
Raury Takes Us "Home" on His New Collaboration With Daytrip
Raury makes us feel good once again.
Raury Delivers a Stripped Down Acoustic Cover of A$AP Rocky's "L$D"
He completely transforms the track for Triple J.
This Video of Waka Flocka Flame and Raury Baking Vegan Blueberry Muffins Will Make Your Day
Too funny.
Raury Bonds With the Youth in the "Trap Tears" Video f/ Key!
Off his debut album, 'All We Need.'
Listen To Raury's Debut Album 'All We Need'
The Kanye-approved rapper's debut album is finally here.
Raury Keeps It Simple On "Demo 1: The Sea"
Raury shares a new demo track, "Demo 1: The Sea" before his debut album releases.
Check Out the Lineup for the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher
How do you think this year's lineup stacks up?
Listen to Raury's "Forbidden Knowledge" f/ Big K.R.I.T.
Raury's 'All We Need' album drops next week.
Watch Raury's New Video for "Friends" Featuring Tom Morello
Raury takes us on a cross-country road trip with some of his Twitter "Friends" in his new video.
Raury Links Up With Legendary Tom Morello on New Song "Friends"
The song just premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1. The song sees the rising musician collabs with Rage Against The Machine guitarist.
Sage Guillory, the Artist Behind Raury's "Devil's Whisper" Single Cover, Debuts Video Showcasing His Psychedelic Style
Atlanta illustrator Sage Guillory shows off his whimsical artwork.