Caitlin LoPilato Portrait

Caitlin LoPilato

Joined January 2015 | 47 posts
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Pi'erre Bourne Is Out Here on His Own

As Pi’erre Bourne prepares for the release of ‘The Life of Pi’erre 4,’ he sits for an interview about the industry, imitators, and what he learned in Belize.

Caitlin LoPilato2688 days ago
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Interview: Jayy Starr Talks Preaching Positivity and Being a D.E.M.I. Goddess

Get familiar with the inspirational and talented young rapper Jayy Starr. The self-proclaimed D.E.M.I. Goddess is all about making truly positive music.

Caitlin LoPilato3902 days ago
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Sailor Jerry vs. Ed Hardy: Who Tattooed Harder?

Find out which legendary tattoo artist comes out on top, Sailor Jerry or Ed Hardy.

Caitlin LoPilato3916 days ago
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Handsome Dudes Are Less Likely to Be Offered Employment, New Study Says

Looks aren't everything.

Caitlin LoPilato3924 days ago

Watch This Woman Totally Transform Her Face with a Selfie-Retouching App

You can’t trust everything you see on the Internet.

Caitlin LoPilato3924 days ago
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The World Needed These Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Christmas Sweaters

"O Kim All Ye Faithful"

Caitlin LoPilato3931 days ago

Two Teens Were Sentenced to 48 Hours in Jail for Wearing Saggy Pants

The high school students spent two days in jail for wearing loose-fitting jeans.

Caitlin LoPilato3932 days ago

The Line Outside of OVO's New Los Angeles Flagship Is Ridiculous

People are selling their spots in line for hundreds of dollars.

Caitlin LoPilato3939 days ago

Nike Is Giving LeBron James His Own Font

The new typeface is as regal as King James himself.

Caitlin LoPilato3939 days ago
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Swizz Beats Is Throwing an Art and Concert Series with Pusha T, Alicia Keys, and DMX at Art Basel

Swizz will be throwing his own three-day art fair and nighttime concerts.

Caitlin LoPilato3945 days ago
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A New Study Reveals Men Wear Underwear at Least Twice Before Washing Them

Are you really surprised?

Caitlin LoPilato3946 days ago
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The Best Fan Art Celebrating the Fifth Anniversary of 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'

Here are some of our favorite fan-made illustrations and paintings that commemorate the iconic album.

Caitlin LoPilato3952 days ago
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KAWS Announces A New Solo Exhibition in the Caribbean

"Permanent Vacation 2" will be on view beginning Nov. 29.

Caitlin LoPilato3953 days ago
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This Southern Town Is Banning Its Citizens from Wearing Baggy Pants

The town’s police department is scattering public places with signs that read, “Pull up your pants,” and “No one wants to see your underwear.”

Caitlin LoPilato3953 days ago

The Co-Founders of Public School Are Curating an Art Installation at Sotheby's

Included are iconic works by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Caitlin LoPilato3953 days ago
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Allan Kingdom Is Redefining Hip-Hop's Style Standards Without Even Trying

When a rapper doesn't rely on materialistic braggadocio, how does our perception of his authenticity shift?

Caitlin LoPilato3955 days ago
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Watch Vince Staples React to 20 Years of GQ's Men of the Year

"Michael Jordan and Donald Trump are the same kind of person."

Caitlin LoPilato3959 days ago

Riccardo Tisci Casted a Bunch of His Model Friends for Givenchy's Spring '16 Campaign

“You may think this is a cast of famous models, but to me it is a family."

Caitlin LoPilato3959 days ago

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