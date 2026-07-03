Rakai

Rakai is a content creator and streamer known for his presence on platforms such as Twitch and Kick. He was born on November 21, 2008, in Syracuse, New York. He produces gaming and variety content, engaging with his audience through regular streams. There are limited verified details publicly available regarding Rakai’s background, subscriber counts, or specific career milestones. Like many independent creators, he builds his audience primarily through direct community interaction within the streaming ecosystem.

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Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Issues Diss Track Toward FunnyMike, DDG, and More: ‘You Not Worthy’

The popular streamer jokingly mocked those who weren't accepted into this year's Streamer University on the new track.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Quvon "Rakai" Linder attends BET Awards 2025 Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

RaKai Claims Orthodontist Told Him She Couldn't Tighten Braces Because His Mouth Was 'Too Dirty'

During a recent stream, he suggested that he's never been spoken to like this by a dentist.

Joe Price189 days ago
Three people are conversing at an event. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy wears a cowboy hat and suit, Ray in a black jacket, and RaKai in a dark outfit.
Pop Culture

RaKai Confronts Twitch CEO After Being Banned for WalMart Stream

The 17-year-old was banned after gifting a woman flowers that he didn't pay for.

Alex Ocho222 days ago
Rakai, India Love, and DDG
Pop Culture

India Love Interrupts Streamer Awards to Say DDG and Rakai Should Have Won Breakout Streamer Award

She channeled her inner Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs.

Trey Alston222 days ago
A young man in a blue plaid suit and hat stands outside a building, looking to the side.
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer RaKai Says He's Banned After Allegedly Handing Out Walmart Flowers Without Paying

The 17-year-old said that he received a 730-day suspension on the platform.

Alex Ocho225 days ago
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