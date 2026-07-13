Kai Cenat Issues Diss Track Toward FunnyMike, DDG, and More: ‘You Not Worthy’

On the New York drill-inspired track titled “EBK,” which dropped on Sunday (July 12), the popular streamer issued the warning to his “opps.”

Kai Cenat aimed a surprise diss track after several streamers aired their grievances after the Streamer University 2026 rejections .

FunnyMike gets the first volley. "FunnyMike wanna diss, n***a suck my dick / What the fuck is a Mike? Only mic that I know for the stream," Kai rapped. He The beef started July 7, when FunnyMike dropped "Undrafted," a track where he critiqued the Streamer University selection process. FunnyMike followed the track with another diss, "I Hate Super Senior" after DDG joined the pile-on with his own track, "Mike STFU." DDG attended Streamer U during its inaugural year last May at The University of Akron.

Kai dubbed the Blame the Chat artist "DooDooGarbage" on “EBK” with a verse about his alleged fling with streamer and influencer India Love. "And I ain't forget DooDooGarbage, he lost India doing some nonsense / Lookin' for love, n***a, this ain't Love Island / Streamer U got that boy feelin' nauseous," Kai rapped.

Also catching a stray was Ray and Rakai, the latter whose breath Kai compared to urine. At the central of “EBK” was a callback to the Streamer University rejection process: "You were not accepted 'cause you not worthy,” Kai rapped.

Streamer U will be held July 15-20 and the roundup of students and faculty has been announced here.