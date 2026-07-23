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RaKai Calls 911 Over Bad Haircut, Panics When Officer Says He Could 'Go to Jail'

The 17-year-old Twitch streamer believed police could help him sue a barber after trying someone new for a haircut.

RaKai wearing a black headwrap and a white shirt, smiling in front of a purple background with white text.
Image via Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

RaKai found out the hard way that calling 911 over a bad haircut isn't a good idea.

Atlanta police ended up calling the 17-year-old Twitch streamer, who was streaming live on Wednesday (July 22) when he dialed 911 over a haircut he believed had gone badly wrong.

“I will never in my life cheat on my barber again,” RaKai said furiously. “For some reason, my heart said, ‘Don’t cheat on him.’ But no, I decided to go cheat on him. And guess what fucking happened, bro? Now my shit bald, now my shit slanted. How the fuck you fuck up that bad though, mud?”

Video clips circulating online show the streamer contacting emergency services and complaining that the barber messed up his haircut.

“Is this a joke?” asked the officer, whose voice was heard via speakerphone. “What do you need? The fire department, or medical, or police for your haircut?”

“I wanna sue him,” RaKai answered.

The officer briefly instructed RaKai to contact a courthouse, asked the streamer how old he was, and then asked to speak with his parents.

After RaKai seemingly hung up the call, the police department called him back while he was still on his live stream.

“You know you can get in trouble for calling 911 and hanging up on them?" the officer said before RaKai offered an apology. “Are you gonna apologize to the officers when they get there? You’re a little bit young to start doing stuff like that and getting in trouble. I don't want you to go to jail at 17 years old. You're going to have a record that's going to stay for the rest of your life. It's not a good idea.”

RaKai responded, “I’m so sorry, sir. Basically, my barber messed my cut up. I thought I could sue him if I called the cops, I don’t know. I really apologize, sir. Everything’s fine, sir.”

“I'll let the officers know that you're apologizing. I don't know if they're still going to show up or not. But we do have your address since you gave it,” the officer answered.

RaKai bolted from the room screaming as soon as the call ended.

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