Quentin-Miller

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A man in a green jacket sitting, and another man in a suit speaking at a podium labeled "Mr. Nuccetelli."
Music

Jay Electronica Features Air Force Vet's UFO Hearing Testimony on "Who Killed Michael Jackson?" Song

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former military officer, is featured on the new track.

Trace William Cowen301 days ago
Quentin Miller in a DJVlad interview and Big Sean attending Black Entrepreneurs Day at the Apollo Theater
Music

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean Tried to Shortchange His Songwriting Credits on 'What You Expect'

Quentin Miller has claimed that Big Sean initially didn’t credit him for his work on some tracks from the Hit-Boy collaborative EP 'What You Expect.'

Joe Price1281 days ago
quentin miller drake ghostwriting
Music

Quentin Miller Says He Didn't Get Paid for Writing Drake Songs

Quentin Miller says he never got paid for his work with Drake, who he wrote for on the rapper's 2015 project 'If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.'

Joe Price1290 days ago
Rapper Quentin Miller attends TIDAL X: 1020 at Barclays Center on October 20, 2015
Music

Quentin Miller Responds to Speculation He Was Ghostwriter on Nas’ ‘King’s Disease II'

After a viral clip further fueled rumors that Quentin Miller “ghostwrote” for Nas, the songwriter has hit back against critics labeling him as a ghostwriter.

Joe Price1325 days ago
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Dom Kennedy From the Westside with Love Three Artwork
Music

Dom Kennedy Shares 'From the Westside With Love Three' Album f/ TeeFlii, Quentin Miller, and More

Dom Kennedy has shared the third installment in his 'From Westside with Love' series, with production from Hit-Boy, and guest vocals from Teeflii, among others.

tara mahadevan1736 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Responds to Haters: 'I Been Moving Too Right and Certain People Not Feeling It'

The message was posted just days after 50 Cent and Quentin Miller spoke about him in public.

Joshua Espinoza2343 days ago
Quentin Miller
Music

Quentin Miller on Drake Ghostwriter Rumor Controversy: 'That Sh*t Just F*cked Everything Up for Me'

Miller sounded off just in time for the five-year anniversary of Drake's 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late.'

Joe Price2346 days ago
quentin miller
Music

Quentin Miller on Drake: 'Never Doing Anything With That Guy Again'

Quentin Miller tweeted and deleted quite a bit Sunday, giving fans some Wiz Khalifa backstory and informing fans he has no intention of working with Drake again

Trace William Cowen2846 days ago
Quentin Miller Tswift Kanye
Music

Quentin Miller Says Ghostwriting Allegation Was 'Like My Taylor Swift Moment, and Meek Mill Kind of Kanye-ed Me'

In a new interview, Quentin Miller explained how tired he is of being brought up in relation to Drake and his beef. "I didn't want all that negative sh*t,” he said.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2962 days ago
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Quentin Miller
Music

Quentin Miller Says He's Going to Address Everything 'Once and for All'

Miller found himself dragged into Drake and Pusha-T's beef when the old accusations of ghostwriting were brought up again.

Joe Price2972 days ago
minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Defends Drake in Pusha-T Beef

Nicki Minaj has jumped to Drake's defense on Twitter amid his latest drama with Pusha-T.

Katherine Barner2972 days ago
pusha t
Music

It Sounds Like Pusha-T Took a Shot at Drake on His New Album

Everyone nose this line is about Drake.

Trace William Cowen2976 days ago
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Music

Listen to Quentin Miller's New EP, 'Shredded Metal'

Quentin Miller releases 'Shredded Metal," a five-track EP with production from Hit-Boy, Reno, 30 Roc, and C4.

Joshua Espinoza3491 days ago
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Music

Quentin Miller Reveals His Amputated Foot on Instagram

Quentin Miller has revealed publicly for the first time that he has had his foot amputated.

Shawn Setaro3590 days ago
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Music

Quentin Miller Thought Meek Mill Using His Drake Reference Track Was Corny

He wasn't happy his name was dragged into the situation.

Zach Frydenlund3740 days ago

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