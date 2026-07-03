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James Blake Asks to Be Removed From Kanye West’s ‘Bully’ Production Credits
“It’s not personal!” James Blake said.
Jay Electronica Features Air Force Vet's UFO Hearing Testimony on "Who Killed Michael Jackson?" Song
Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former military officer, is featured on the new track.
Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean Tried to Shortchange His Songwriting Credits on 'What You Expect'
Quentin Miller has claimed that Big Sean initially didn’t credit him for his work on some tracks from the Hit-Boy collaborative EP 'What You Expect.'
Quentin Miller Says He Didn't Get Paid for Writing Drake Songs
Quentin Miller says he never got paid for his work with Drake, who he wrote for on the rapper's 2015 project 'If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.'
Quentin Miller Responds to Speculation He Was Ghostwriter on Nas’ ‘King’s Disease II'
After a viral clip further fueled rumors that Quentin Miller “ghostwrote” for Nas, the songwriter has hit back against critics labeling him as a ghostwriter.
Dom Kennedy Shares 'From the Westside With Love Three' Album f/ TeeFlii, Quentin Miller, and More
Dom Kennedy has shared the third installment in his 'From Westside with Love' series, with production from Hit-Boy, and guest vocals from Teeflii, among others.
Meek Mill Responds to Haters: 'I Been Moving Too Right and Certain People Not Feeling It'
The message was posted just days after 50 Cent and Quentin Miller spoke about him in public.
Quentin Miller on Drake Ghostwriter Rumor Controversy: 'That Sh*t Just F*cked Everything Up for Me'
Miller sounded off just in time for the five-year anniversary of Drake's 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late.'
Quentin Miller on Drake: 'Never Doing Anything With That Guy Again'
Quentin Miller tweeted and deleted quite a bit Sunday, giving fans some Wiz Khalifa backstory and informing fans he has no intention of working with Drake again
Quentin Miller Says Ghostwriting Allegation Was 'Like My Taylor Swift Moment, and Meek Mill Kind of Kanye-ed Me'
In a new interview, Quentin Miller explained how tired he is of being brought up in relation to Drake and his beef. "I didn't want all that negative sh*t,” he said.
Quentin Miller Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Drama on "Destiny (Freestyle)"
"I'm more than just a prop."
Quentin Miller Says He's Going to Address Everything 'Once and for All'
Miller found himself dragged into Drake and Pusha-T's beef when the old accusations of ghostwriting were brought up again.
Nicki Minaj Defends Drake in Pusha-T Beef
Nicki Minaj has jumped to Drake's defense on Twitter amid his latest drama with Pusha-T.
Quentin Miller Responds to Drake’s "Duppy Freestyle" Kroger Line: 'It Was a Publix Actually'
A minor correction.
It Sounds Like Pusha-T Took a Shot at Drake on His New Album
Everyone nose this line is about Drake.
Listen to Quentin Miller's New EP, 'Shredded Metal'
Quentin Miller releases 'Shredded Metal," a five-track EP with production from Hit-Boy, Reno, 30 Roc, and C4.
Quentin Miller Reveals His Amputated Foot on Instagram
Quentin Miller has revealed publicly for the first time that he has had his foot amputated.
Quentin Miller Thought Meek Mill Using His Drake Reference Track Was Corny
He wasn't happy his name was dragged into the situation.