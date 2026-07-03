Quentin Richardson

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Jayson Tatum
Sneakers

Jayson Tatum Says Jordan Signature Shoe Will Drop in March 2023

Jayson Tatum confirms that his Jordan signature sneaker will arrive in March 2023. Click here for the early details surrounding Tatum's signature shoe.

Brandon Richard1354 days ago
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Hyper Royal' 414571 040 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Hyper Royal' Air Jordan 13 Retro

An official look at the 'Hyper Royal' Air Jordan 13 Retro has surfaced. Click here for additional details and a detailed look at the upcoming release.

Victor Deng2050 days ago
knuckleheads jamal murray
Sports

Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles' 'Knuckleheads' Podcast Season 5 Arrives With Guest Jamal Murray

The 'Knuckleheads' podcast officially kicks off Season 5 with guest Jamal Murray, who discusses his historic run in the NBA's Orlando Bubble.

tara mahadevan2068 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Darius Miles & Quentin Richardson With NBA Stories + Trill Withers on the NBA Return: Listen to Load Management

Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson from the Knuckleheads podcast stopped by the latest edition of Load Management following a few minutes from Trill Withers.

Complex Sports2075 days ago
Air Jordan 8 Quentin Richardson 'Knicks Home'
Sneakers

Quentin Richardson Explains How He Got His Jordan Brand Deal

13-year NBA veteran and early Jordan Brand signee Quentin Richardson explains how he got his sneaker deal with Jordan.

Riley Jones2989 days ago
Air Jordan 13 XIII Hyper Royal Q Rich Release Date 414571 117 Main
Sneakers

These Exclusive Air Jordans Are Actually Releasing

A white/blue Air Jordan 13 in the vein of Quentin Richardson's player exclusives is releasing in 2018.

Brendan Dunne3065 days ago
Sneakers

Quentin Richardson Reveals His Favorite Air Jordan PE (Video)

Plus his thoughts on post-Bulls Air Jordans and new Jordan Brand athletes.

Brandon Richard4213 days ago
Sneakers

Quentin Richardson's 'Orlando Home' Air Jordan 13 PE Available on eBay

During his short stay in the Magic Kingdom, Q-Rich upheld his standard of having some of the best Air Jordan Player Exclusives in the NBA.

Brandon Richard4273 days ago
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Sneakers

Quentin Richardson's Air Jordan 13 'Orlando Magic Away' PE

Just a few weeks after we celebrated Quentin Richardson's birthday by taking a look back at his Air Jordan Player Exclusives, his Orlando Magic 'Away' 13 has hit the auction block.

Brandon Richard4466 days ago
Sneakers

A History of Quentin Richardson's Air Jordan PEs

Today, 13-year NBA veteran and longtime Team Jordan athlete Quentin Richardson celebrates his 34th birthday.

Brandon Richard4478 days ago
Sneakers

Quentin Richardson Tweets Air Jordan Collection

Q-Rich gives us a look at the perks that come with being a member of Team Jordan.

Brandon Richard5493 days ago

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