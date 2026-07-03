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In an exclusive statement to the 'Infamous' podcast, YNW Melly's lawyer pushes back against claims the rapper shared a "confession" video as evidence.Trace William Cowen
From Travis Scott's manager to the Iron Lady, here's who is in (and out) of favor with the Queen.Shawn Setaro
Nicki was coming for a lot of people’s necks on her latest Beats 1 show. Here is who’s up and who’s down.Shawn Setaro
Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams" flips Biggie's "Dreams" to hilariously objectify male artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Meek Mill, and more. Naturally, the track is garnering one hell of a reaction.Trace William Cowen