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Brandy is seen at a public event
Pop Culture

Here's the First Look at Brandy Reprising History-Making Cinderella Role

Brandy is reprising her role as Cinderella in an upcoming 'Descendants' musical opposite her Prince Charming, Paolo Montalban. The two are now king and queen.

James R. Sanders1212 days ago
King Charles meeting loyal subjects
Life

Canada Announces Ceremony For King Charles III's Coronation

On May 6, 2023, Canada will host a ceremony in Ottawa to mark the coronation of the new monarch, King Charles III to celebrate his reign as King.

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice Responds to Nicki Minaj Co-Signing Her as 'Princess' of Rap

Nicki Minaj took to her social media pages on Monday to shout out Ice Spice, who recently performed at Rolling Loud and scored a new magazine cover.

Brad Callas1221 days ago
Ye is seen outside in shades and a hoodie
Music

Kanye West: ‘London I Know How You Feel I Lost My Queen Too’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has been particularly active on IG as of late, including his mention over the weekend of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Trace William Cowen1390 days ago
police officers queens funeral
Life

67 Arrests Were Made In London During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral 

Police made just 67 arrests during the Queen’s funeral, which saw over 15,000 officers and 1,500 soldiers take part in the biggest security operation in the UK.

Sanj Patel1396 days ago
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prince andrew heckler arrested prince andrew heckler arrested
Life

Man Arrested, Charged After Shouting ‘Sick Old Man’ To Prince Andrew As He Walked Behind Queen’s Coffin

According to footage on social media, mourners responded to the protester with “God Save The King”, while officers appeared to tackle the 22-year-old to the gro

Sanj Patel1403 days ago
Nicki Minaj shares super freaky girl queen mix
Music

Nicki Minaj Releases "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" f/ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch

Nicki Minaj shared the "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" with features from JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch, which debuted on 'Queen Radio.'

tara mahadevan1407 days ago
nicki-minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Talks New Partnership to Bring 'Queen Radio' to Amazon's New Amp App

Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to talk about her new partnership with Amazon to bring back 'Queen Radio' and was also joined by Joe Budden.

Jordan Rose1591 days ago
philip
Life

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s Husband, Dead at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the longest-serving consort in British royal history. He and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 74 years.

Trace William Cowen1925 days ago
nicki minaj rich sex
Music

Rapper Sues Nicki Minaj for $200 Million Over "Rich Sex"

Queens rapper Jawara Headley, who goes by Brinx Billions, is suing Nicki Minaj for allegedly stealing his track "Rich Sex" for her 'Queen' album.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2020 days ago
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Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj: 'I've Decided to Retire & Have My Family'

Nicki Minaj and her beau Kenneth Petty reportedly obtained their marriage license earlier this summer.

tara mahadevan2507 days ago
nicki
Music

Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden Get Into Heated Argument on 'Queen Radio'

Nicki Minaj celebrates the one-year anniversary of 'Queen Radio' with another episode.

Joe Price2531 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Stream Episode 14 of Nicki Minaj's 'Queen Radio'

The rapper announced that the 13th installment "was the most listened to show on Beats 1 Radio" in 2019.

Joshua Espinoza2548 days ago
lil nas x
Music

Nielsen Music Releases Most-Streamed and Best-Selling Songs From First Half of 2019

Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X proved to be the chart-topping artists of the year so far.

Hannah Lifshutz2576 days ago
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Ariana Grande
Music

These Are Reportedly the Best-Performing Albums of 2019 (So Far)

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Juice WRLD, and more are moving units.

Joe Price2625 days ago
Rami Malek at the Oscars
Music

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sequel Rumors Teased by Queen Music Video Director (UPDATE)

An ex-music video director for Queen tossed a little bit of gas on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sequel rumors.

Gavin Evans2685 days ago

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