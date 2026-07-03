Pyer Moss

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the loot out event video
Style

Pyer Moss Invites Shoppers to 'Feel Like a Real-Life Criminal' With Special Looting Event

Per the brand, the unique event is indeed inspired, at least in part, by the recent string of luxury smash-and-grabs.

Trace William Cowen955 days ago
Style

Canada Goose and Pyer Moss' New Collection Is Here

The Canada Goose collab includes nine pieces sporting Moss' trademark colors of red, yellow, blue, and black.

tara mahadevan1000 days ago
Pyer Moss footwear x bags
Style

Pyer Moss Launches Handbag and Women’s Footwear Lines

Kerby Jean-Raymond's label expands its offerings with its first ever collections of handbags and mainline women's footwear. Check out some of the designs here.

Joshua Espinoza1546 days ago
pyer moss
Style

Pyer Moss Unveils First Couture Collection, 'WAT U IZ'

The “WAT U IZ” collection pays tribute to Black inventions, like hot rollers, a chess board and a refrigerator that reads “BUT WHO INVENTED BLACK TRAUMA?”

Brenton Blanchet1831 days ago
tracee-ellis-ross
Style

Watch Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Pyer Moss Campaign Ad

Tracee Ellis Ross is comically featured in the latest entry in Pyer Moss' "Always Sold Out" short film campaign, "Production and Persuasion."

Jordan Rose1876 days ago
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kamala harris pyer moss
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Kamala Harris Wears Pyer Moss Coat During COVID-19 Memorial in D.C.

Last year, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond collected PPE for hospital workers and provided $50,000 in grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2004 days ago
Complex Best Brands of 2020
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The Best Brands of 2020

From luxury brands like Louis Vuitton to streetwear brands like Supreme, these are Complex’s picks for the best brands of 2020.

Aria Hughes2040 days ago
Pyer Moss x Brother Vellies
Style

Pyer Moss and Brother Vellies' Footwear Collaboration Arrives This Weekend

The brands teamed up on a range of men's and women's shoe designs that celebrate Sister Rosetta Tharpe, "the Black woman who invented Rock 'N' Roll."

Joshua Espinoza2092 days ago
Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Five Rings' CD4991 400 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From 'Five Rings' Nike Kobe V Protro to 'Off-Noir' Union x Air Jordan IV, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2103 days ago
Black Fashion Fair Antoine Gregory
Style

How Antoine Gregory Went From Tweeting About Black Fashion Designers to Launching Black Fashion Fair

Antoine Gregory has created a virtual trade show and platform celebrating Black fashion designers.

Aria Hughes2129 days ago
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Here Are the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards Winners

Kim Jones, Gabriela Hearst, Telfar Clemens, and more took home top honors for the coronavirus-complicated 2020 edition of the fashion awards show.

Trace William Cowen2131 days ago
complex best brands of the year so far 2020
Style

The Best Brands of 2020 (So Far)

From streetwear brands like Supreme and Kith to luxury brands like Dior and LV, here are Complex’s picks for best brands of 2020 (so far).

Aria Hughes2206 days ago
Supreme Motion Logo
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Aimé Leon Dore, Supreme, Brain Dead, and More

From Aimé Leon Dore essentials to Supreme graphic T-shirts, here is a detailed guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano2207 days ago
Nike Dunk Low University Red Release Date CU1727 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'University Red' Nike Dunk Low to Pharrell x Adidas Superstars, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2208 days ago

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