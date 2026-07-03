Featured
From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.Jian DeLeon
Moving forward, Jean-Raymond said in a press release, Reebok's aesthetic will be greatly informed by a "people-first" perspective that's authentic to the brand.Trace William Cowen
Style
Casting Director Kat Mateo is Redefining What the Fashion Industry Considers Aspirational. Here's How.
Kat Mateo is a casting director, stylist, and all around creative who's worked with Pyer Moss, Vic Mensa, Alife, and more.Aria Hughes
While ownership within the fashion business is hard for everyone, Black brands & designers find it harder to achieve ownership in streetwear. Here’s why.Aria Hughes