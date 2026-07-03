Alex Moss

Alex Moss is a Toronto-born, New York-based jewelry designer and the founder of Alex Moss NY, a jewelry boutique headquartered in SoHo. Moss established his own brand in 2020. His studio, which operates out of a flagship store on Mercer Street, specializes in high-end custom chains, pendants, and iced-out pieces for a clientele that includes Drake, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti. Moss's design language is defined by bold construction, goth and punk motifs, and an unexpected approach to precious materials — treating fine jewelry as an extension of streetwear and hip-hop aesthetics rather than traditional luxury. His work sits at the intersection of art and wearable design, and he has become recognized as one of the most prominent jewelers in the industry today. Complex even named him the best celebrity jeweler right now in 2025.

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Yeat and Minions
Music

Yeat Receives 'Minions'-Inspired Chain From Alex Moss

Yeat released "Rich Minion," which appeared in the 'Minions: Rise of Gru' trailer.

Trey Alston42 days ago
Four individuals wearing blue baseball caps with various designs. They pose with serious expressions.
Style

Alex Moss Unveils $1870 Diamond Knicks Hats Ahead of 2026 NBA Finals

The designer is celebrating New York's return to the NBA Finals after 27 years with 27 diamond-detailed caps.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Alex Moss' diamond-encrusted take on a piece from Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak collaboration with Swatch.
Style

Alex Moss Blings Out Piece From Audemars Piguet's 'Royal Pop' Collection

The jewelry designer brought his iced-out touch to AP's collaboration with Swatch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, with a purple-lit background.
Music

Drake Debuts Custom ‘Iceman’ Owl Chain by Alex Moss in "National Treasures" Video

Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss designed the diamond-covered owl chain Drake wore during his 'Iceman' rollout visuals.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
North West
Style

North West Celebrates 'N0rth4evr' With Alex Moss Chain

The 12-year-old's debut EP arrived on Friday.

tara mahadevan77 days ago
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Alex Moss and Yeat
Style

Yeat Celebrates Release of 'ADL' Album With Alex Moss Chain

Yeat celebrates the release of his new album, ADL, with a 200-carat Alex Moss chain.

tara mahadevan112 days ago
alexross/Instagram
Style

Alex Moss Designed an Iced-Out Tech Deck Dude for Xaviersobased

The chain, worth $220K, was designed to look like the East Coast rapper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
Alex Moss
Style

Alex Moss Celebrates Opening of His First Global Flagship Store in NYC

The jeweler opened his new brick-and-mortar location at 15 Mercer Street in SoHo.

Andrew W301 days ago
ASAP Rocky wearing custom diamon Ray-Bans at the 2025 Met Gala.
Style

The Best Custom Jewelry of 2025

ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Drake, and more have debuted some of the craziest custom jewelry in 2025. Which piece has been your favorite?

Mike DeStefano394 days ago
ASAP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala.
Style

Drake, ASAP Rocky, and Central Cee Had May's Best Jewelry

From a diamond wallet chain to iced-out sunglasses—whose jewelry was the best this month?

Mike DeStefano410 days ago
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ASAP Rocky and Verdy's Cartoon Jesus pieces by Alex Moss.
Style

ASAP Rocky, Beyoncé, and the ‘Sinners’ Cast Had April’s Best Jewelry

From a cartoonized Jesus chain to vampire-inspired grills—whose jewelry was the best this month?

Mike DeStefano444 days ago
Alex Moss in a camo jacket poses beside displays of intricate, large jewelry pieces, including chains and pendants.
Style

Hidden Gems: Alex Moss Shares His Craziest Custom Jewelry

We visited the jeweler’s office in New York City to get the stories behind some of his most iconic pieces for Drake, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and more.

Mike DeStefano470 days ago

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