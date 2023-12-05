Pyer Moss Invites Shoppers to 'Feel Like a Real-Life Criminal' With Special Looting Event

In an undeniably shrewd move, Pyer Moss is inviting shoppers who want to “feel like a real-life criminal” to carry out their fantasies in celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary.
The special event, dubbed The Loot-Out, is set to take place on Dec. 21 and 22 in New York City. As detailed in a video recently shared to Instagram and elsewhere, prospective participators have two options when it comes to taking part in this experience, which, as you might have guessed, is indeed inspired by, among other things, the recent string of smash-and-grab style burglaries at luxury stores.
"A looting, The Loot-Out draws inspiration from the luxury fashion industry’s global decline, the burgeoning dupe culture, and the recent looting sprees in luxury stores across America," viewers are told in the clip, as seen below.
Per the video, attendees will be given the chance to “grab as much as they can physically wear out the door” within a time limit of no longer than five minutes. For the minute-only option, that’ll set you back $100; the five-minute option, meanwhile, is priced at $300.
Notably, no phones or camera will be allowed within the space. Furthermore, neither “haters” nor cops are welcome at the event. For additional info, including how to secure tickets, see here.
The Loot-Out launch follows Pyer Moss' outerwear collaboration with Canada Goose last month.