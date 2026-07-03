Heron Preston

Heron Preston is a New York-based fashion designer and artist recognized for integrating utilitarian workwear with bold graphic elements and sustainable materials. He rose to prominence as a member of Kanye West’s DONDA agency in the 2010s before launching his own namesake brand in 2017. Collaboratores include Nike and Carhartt. His designs often incorporate signature orange branding and Cyrillic lettering, reflecting his background in art and cultural commentary.

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Heron Preston in a black puffer jacket with a small crossbody bag stands against a purple gradient background.
Style

Heron Preston Says Streetwear Isn't 'Dead,' But Argues It Can No Longer Function in 'Disruptive Way'

Streetwear is "no longer a subculture," the designer said in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
Two images side by side: Left Ibn Jasper a person in a hoodie and sunglasses; right shows Kanye West in a white shirt on stage.
Style

Ibn Jasper Shares Mockups of Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Brand Concept

Alongside pictures of what the brand could have been, he noted he was working on the plans with Heron Preston and Virgil Abloh.

Joe Price192 days ago
Style

Heron Preston and H&M's H2 Collection Has Arrived

The debut H2 collection consists of a range of women’s pieces, including a bodysuit, lace-up corset, catsuit, bike shorts, tank top, and bikini.

Jaelani Turner-Williams854 days ago
heron preston in a studio
Style

Heron Preston and H&M Hope to Shape the Future of Fashion With New Partnership

According to the designer, he and H&amp;M both "want to take risks" while pursuing "real change" in fashion.

Trace William Cowen1045 days ago
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Gain Key Insights From Fashion Industry Experts With Parsons and Complex’s Streetwear Essentials Program

Jeff Staple, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, Heron Preston, Shanel Campbell, James Whitner, Don C, and more provide contributions to the video-focused program.

Trace William Cowen1120 days ago
Parsons and Complex education program
Style

How Parsons and Complex’s Streetwear Essentials Can Help You Start Your Own Brand

The program is broken down into five multi-lesson modules, all building toward the receipt of a non-credit certificate of completion from Parsons.

Trace William Cowen1207 days ago
Heron Preston New York Fashion Week Interview
Style

Heron Preston Is Turning Trash Into Treasure for His New York Fashion Week Debut

Complex Style spoke with Heron Preston ahead of his Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, his first runway show that will be held during New York Fashion Week.

Mike DeStefano1251 days ago
Complex Volume 002 Best Design Pieces
Style

The Coolest Pieces in Design Right Now

Streetwear has always been connected to art and objects, but now even more creators are putting their distinct mark on the design space.

Mike DeStefano1301 days ago
OVO x Mike Tyson
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x Levi's, OVO x Mike Tyson, Kith x Spider-Man, and More

From the latest Denim Tears x Levi's collection to the OVO x Mike Tyson capsule, here is a detailed look at some of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1464 days ago
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Virgil Abloh Figures of Speech Merch Lookbook
Style

Best Style Releases: Brooklyn Museum 'Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech' Merch, Kenzo, Nina Chanel Abney, and More

Kenzo, Heron Preston x Zellerfeld, 'Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech' Brooklyn Museum merch, and other great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup.

Lei Takanashi1471 days ago
Awake NY SS2022
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Awake NY, Chief Keef x True Religion, Kenzo by Nigo, and More

From the Awake NY Spring/Summer 2022 collection to Chief Keef x True Religion collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1534 days ago
Matthew M. Williams Givenchy Fall/Winter 2022
Style

Matthew M. Williams Leans Into Streetwear for Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Matthew M. Williams, Givenchy's creative director, utilized the Givenchy logo more than usual and elevated streetwear staples for fall/winter 2022 collection.

Aria Hughes1592 days ago
Zellerfeld 3D Printed Sneakers
Sneakers

3D-Printed Sneaker Company Zellerfeld Wants to Take Over the World

The Germany company is giving designers new access to make their own shoes without the help of big brands. Can it change how the sneaker industry works?

Brendan Dunne1695 days ago

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