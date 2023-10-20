Canada Goose and Pyer Moss' New Collection Is Here

Canada Goose’s collaboration with Pyer Moss is here.
The new collection includes nine pieces designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond with the Pyer Moss branding and trademark colors of red, yellow, blue, and black.
Check out some images of the collection below.
“The windswept wave baffle construction of the collection and elliptical hemlines create a unique, dynamic look for those who want to stay warm while expressing their personal style,” a press release said of the new collection.
The pieces include other details like embossed linings, an oversized Canada Goose disc, a unique Pyer Moss appliqué, and wordmark branding, giving the collection a “unique, unmistakable identity.”