Pyeongchang

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The Summer Olympic Games have a lot of advantages—like NBA players dunking on each other—but we’re here to remind you that the Winter Games are not to be slept on. From Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, to the Miracle on Ice, to the French judge, to Cool Runnings, past Games have popped off.
Aaron C. Mansfield
This year’s Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang promise all of the obscure sports in the world, and some other additional interesting factors. Given the doping scandals, Korean conflict, and some new events being added to the rotation, it’s sure to be an interesting Olympic Games. Here are 9 things you need to know.
Chris Gaine

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