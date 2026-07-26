Stephen King's 'Carrie' TV Series Gets First Look in New Trailer

In the teaser, Carrie White (portrayed by Summer H. Howell) deals with bullies, romance, and a prom that ignites into a very serious situation.

A new teaser trailer for Carrie spotlights the full horror of teenage bullying at the center of the Amazon Prime Video series based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel.

According to the logline for the show, the series is a “bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother.”

“After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public high school, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers,” the summary continues.

Carrie also stars Siena Agudong as Sue Snell and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle. The full series premieres on Oct. 7.