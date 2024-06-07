Michael Rainey Jr. Reflects On 10 Years Of ‘Power’ And Next Era After ‘Ghost’: “Great Things Gotta Come To An End”

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since we first met Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, the complicated son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick, in the gritty world of Power.

At 23, Michael is now all grown up and leading the charge in his own show Power Book II: Ghost, the explosive spin-off that’s just as gripping as its predecessor. From his early days as a young actor, stepping into the massive shoes of the Power universe, Rainey Jr. has essentially matured right alongside his character.

“I learned a lot about principles, morals, loyalty and stuff like that,” Rainey Jr. told Complex. “Honestly, it really just sped up my process of becoming a young man. Every day I was just learning something new.”

Over the years, he’s evolved from a fresh-faced kid into a seasoned actor, deftly handling the intricate storylines and emotional beats that made the Power universe the cultural phenomenon that it was. But, he says, “great things gotta come to an end.”

As Power Book II: Ghost enters its fourth and final season , Rainey Jr. admits he was initially “confused a little bit” by the decision to end the series. Ultimately, though, after conversations with executives, “it kind of made sense.”

“I'm just ready to step into something new, a new chapter and just showcase a different side of Michael, as a whole,” Rainey Jr. said.

We caught up with Michael Rainey Jr. to talk about his nearly-decade long experience in the Power universe, working alongside his idol 50 Cent and the advice he gave him, plans for the future, and much more.

The final season of Power Book II: Ghost premieres June 7, 2024, only on Starz.

(This interview has been edited in length for clarity.)