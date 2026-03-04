Pop Culture

'Power' Star Claims Paige Hurd Got Offended If Her Co-Stars Didn't Get 'Excited' During Love Scenes

Michael Rainey Jr. said that Hurd told her that she would "feel like sh*t" if her co-star didn't seem into the scene.

On an episode of his podcast The Crew Has It, Power star Michael Rainey Jr. claimed that his co-star Paige Hurd would get offended if her male co-stars didn’t get “excited“ during love scenes.

At around the 41-minute mark of an episode of The Crew Has It, which the Power star hosts with his co-star Gianni Paolo, Rainey spoke to Isaac Keys about the awkwardness inherent in shooting intimate scenes.

The topic then prompted Rainey to talk about one of his experiences shooting a love scene, assumedly on Power, and initially declined to say a name before conceding that he was going to name-drop.

“But Paige… This was a genuine conversation,” he continued. “She was saying, like, ‘If I’m having an intimate scene with anybody and we’re doing the scene for a continuous amount of time, and the dude doesn’t get a little bit excited or something, I’m going to feel like a piece of shit. I’m going to feel offended.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, shit, I’m good.’ … Bro, we humans, man.”

The conversation comes not long after Hurd appeared on an episode of the podcast and appeared to call out her co-stars for unfollowing her on Instagram.

“When’s the last time I spoke to you, Michael?” she said on the episode, as seen in a clip below. “I’m like, ‘What did I do to these people?’ So when Gianni hit me up to come on this, I said, ‘Are you guys sure you want me to come on?’”

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