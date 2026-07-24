Power-Forward

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These players are involved in offense, defense, rebounding, and just about everything in the paint. Increasingly, they're even coming into the fold beyond the arc. Here are the 35 greatest centers and power forwards in NBA history.
Chris Gaine

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