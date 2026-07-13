Afro Nation 2026: Where African Music, Cuban Heritage & Global Culture Collided

July 2026 marked the seventh edition of Afro Nation, the world’s biggest Afrobeats-focused festival, as it returned to the golden sands of Praia da Rocha in Portimão—the very beach where the festival first launched in 2019. Returning to the iconic shores of Portugal’s Algarve region, Afro Nation 2026 delivered what may have been its most spectacular edition yet, bringing together an extraordinary line-up of some of the biggest names in African and diaspora music.



The festival welcomed Afrobeats legends Wande Coal and R2Bees; music heavyweights Burna Boy, Wizkid and Asake, who continue to bring Nigerian sounds to audiences around the world; iconic American rapper Gunna; French hitmakers Theodora, Niska and Den Den; Southern African sensations Tyla and Uncle Waffles, who are bringing Amapiano flavours to the global mainstream alongside Piano People (who had their own stage capturing the open-air festival experience they are widely celebrated for); R&B songstresses Mariah The Scientist and Kehlani, both fresh from a huge year; Brazilian superstar Ludmilla; and many more incredible acts.



The three-day showdown was filled with people from all over the world. There wasn’t a flag you couldn’t spot, and when the Argentina and Cabo Verde game was screened, the celebration of cultural pride and unity was especially felt, with the match shown at multiple locations across the beach and the entire festival erupting as Cabo Verde took the lead. Under the scorching heat, attendees wore their best outfits—mostly vibrant colours—smiling, dancing and celebrating as though their entire summer had been building towards this moment. Afro Nation is undoubtedly an event that lovers of African music should have on their yearly cultural calendar.



Havana Club was one of the festival’s leading partners this year, bringing the unmistakable spirit, warmth and energy of sunny Cuba to the event and its surrounding experiences. Across the weekend’s additional excursions, particularly the iconic boat parties, Havana’s refreshing cocktails perfectly complemented the high-energy atmosphere, creating moments of connection, celebration and discovery among festival-goers.

On the beach, Havana Club created a dedicated space for attendees to relax and immerse themselves in the brand’s Cuban heritage. The pop-up experience invited guests to unwind in a vibrant setting inspired by the streets and neighbourhoods of Havana, featuring comfortable seating, a spin-the-bottle board with the chance to win prizes, and mojito masterclasses where guests could learn how to craft the iconic Cuban serve themselves. The activation reflected Havana Club’s wider summer 2026 festival presence, with the brand bringing the Barrio Havana Club to more than 23 festivals across Europe. Inspired by Cuban architecture, neighbourhood culture and the collective energy of La Cubanía, Barrio Havana Club transforms festival spaces into ​cultural hubs that celebrate the creativity, character and social spirit of Cuba.



Drawing on the soundsystem culture born in the Caribbean and the collective energy of La Cubanía, the experience combines live DJ sets, rum tastings and rituals inspired by Cuban street life, inviting consumers to experience the authentic energy of Havana. At Afro Nation, Havana Club also spotlighted its signature Golden Mojito—a contemporary twist on the iconic Cuban serve made with dark rum—offering guests a richer and more elevated interpretation on one of the world’s most celebrated cocktails. As the world’s best-selling super-premium aged rum brand, Havana Club continues to share its Cuban heritage, bringing the flavours, traditions and culture of Cuba to people everywhere.

Each day was packed with the crowd screaming lyrics, performing viral dances and engaging in ways that felt reminiscent of a pre-smartphone era. Due to the scale of the festival, it is best to break down the experience by stage rather than by set, highlighting some of the standout performances along the way. Upon entering the festival, the Piano People stage immediately stood out, shaped like a half cylinder and featuring acts including Focalistic, Skya Tyla, Mellow and Sleazy, alongside takeovers from popular London-based parties Sika and 1Way.



The main stage hosted the headliners and billed acts, with DJs taking over between sets, including DJ Willz and Shiiva, who commanded the stage at various points. There were also surprise appearances, including Ghanaian duo Dopenation, who are having a huge summer off the back of their viral track, “Kakalika”. Lastly was the Afrotronic stage, where attendees could experience tribal house, gqom and other African electronic rhythms, with performances from the likes of the red-hot Supa D and Terminal 4.



As well as the main showdown, Afro Nation also hosted boat parties and additional events throughout the weekend, with takeovers from popular parties including Ovmbr and Lit adding to the atmosphere. The experience extended beyond music, too, with brands such as Afrocutz, ELF and a dedicated beauty bar offering festival-goers freebies, interactive activations and plenty of opportunities to relax and enjoy the energy between sets.

With sand still in our shoes, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez and Wizkid’s euphoric performance of “Money Constant” still ringing in our ears, and our digital camera photos not even downloaded yet, Afro Nation 2026 was nothing short of spectacular. A weekend that brought together the very best of African music and culture with unforgettable performances, shared experiences and a true sense of unity, I, for one, will be encouraging everyone to make the trip next and experience it for themselves.







