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Damian Lillard with a beard and short hair, wearing a light blue shirt and necklaces, is smiling in a crowded setting.
Sports

Damian Lillard Pays Tribute to Black Ivy League Sports Stars With New Portland Restaurant

The Portland icon says the new venue, Honorable Mention, is designed to bring people together through sports, food, and community.

Mark Elibert140 days ago
A basketball player from the Milwaukee Bucks dribbling on a court with the Portland Trail Blazers logo at center court.
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Ask Fans to Purchase Tickets So Underprivileged Kids Can Go to Game

The tickets will go to local kids, many of whom have never been to a Trail Blazers game.

tara mahadevan166 days ago
Strippers Break Holiday Giving Record by Raising $250K for Sick Children
Life

Strippers Break Their Own Holiday Giving Record as Donations Top $250K for Sick Children

Portland’s annual Tatas for Toys fundraiser raised more than $60,000 this year, pushing total donations since 2011 past $250,000 for sick children.

Bernadette Giacomazzo217 days ago
Ice Cube performing on stage wearing sunglasses and a black jersey with his name. The background is lit with pink lights.
Music

Ice Cube Says a 'Coward' Set Fire to Crew Bus in Portland: 'Everybody Was Upstairs Sleeping'

Ice Cube spoke out after a crew bus caught fire in the Portland area.

Trace William Cowen302 days ago
Ben McLemore.
Sports

Former Portland Trail Blazer Ben McLemore Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Rape

The 32-year-old was found guilty of raping and sexually abusing a 21-year-old woman in October 2021.

Alex Ocho384 days ago
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Damian Lillard appears on JJ Reddick's 'The Old Man and The Three' pod
Sports

Damian Lillard on Why He Doesn't 'Enjoy What the NBA as a Whole Is Becoming'

In an appearance on JJ Reddick's 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast, Damian Lillard shared why he doesn't enjoy what the NBA "as a whole is becoming."

Brad Callas1232 days ago
Rose Wakefield in an interview with KGW News
Life

Portland Woman Awarded $1 Million After Gas Station Refused to Serve Her Because She's Black

Rose Wakefield was awarded $1 million by a jury after she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who refused to serve her because she’s Black.

Joe Price1278 days ago
Phil Knight and Dodgers Co-Owner Alan Smolinisky
Sports

Phil Knight and Dodgers Co-Owner Alan Smolinisky Bid Over $2 Billion to Purchase Portland Trailblazers (UPDATE)

Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have reportedly placed a bid for over $2 billion to purchase the Portland Trailblazers, according to ESPN.

Jordan Rose1517 days ago
Portland Police vehicle stops for gas leak
Life

Woman in Custody Battle Shoots and Kills Two Young Children, Then Herself

A woman in Portland, who was in the middle of a trying custody battle, shot and killed her two children before killing herself, according to local police. 

Brenton Blanchet1538 days ago
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkik tosses fan's phone
Sports

Jusuf Nurkić Fined $40,000 for Throwing Phone of Fan Who Allegedly Called His Mom ‘Trash,’ Grandmother a ‘B*tch’

Jusuf Nurkić was fined $40,000 for throwing a fan’s phone into the stands. The fan in question allegedly insulted Nurkić's mother and grandmother.

Brenton Blanchet1589 days ago
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Police arrive outside of the Roxy in Los Angeles
Music

Yeat Addresses LAPD Shutting Down His ‘2 Alivë’ Album Listening Party

The Los Angeles Police Department decided to put an early end to the up-and-coming Portland artist’s listening event at the Roxy over the weekend.

Brenton Blanchet1618 days ago
Yeat's new album '2 Alivë'
Music

Stream Yeat’s New Album ‘2 Alivë’ f/ Gunna, Young Thug, and More

Nearly six months since the release of his last full-length offering 'Up 2 Më,' rising Portland rapper Yeat returns with his latest project '2 Alivë.'

Brad Callas1621 days ago
Matty in Travel Portland video
Pop Culture

Travel Portland Taps Matty Matheson to Lure People Back to the City

The Portland nonprofit has recruited the Canadian chef to appear in a new spot encouraging to visit the city, which has seen a dip in tourism lately.

Alex Nino Gheciu1650 days ago
Amine new album cover art
Music

Stream Aminé’s New Project 'TwoPointFive'

Aminé has dropped off his latest project 'TwoPointFive,' which sees the Portland rapper exploring a new sonic aesthetic derived from club and dance music.

tara mahadevan1726 days ago
dame
Sports

Damian Lillard Addresses Chauncey Billups' Legal Controversy With Fan: 'I Wasn't Aware Of Their History'

As reported by Blazers Edge, a fan tweeted at Dame Saturday, claiming that the all star likely had a big stake in making the head coaching decision.

Brenton Blanchet1858 days ago
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Mayor Wheeler
Life

Portland Mayor Announces Police Will No Longer Conduct Minor Traffic Stops

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the move aims to reduce the number of POC who are disproportionately impacted by minor traffic infractions.

Joshua Espinoza1862 days ago
portland cops
Life

Portland Police Crowd Control Unit Resigns After Grand Jury Indicts Oregon Cop

The entire Rapid Response Team unit, roughly 50 officers, resigned this week following the fourth-degree assault charge of an Oregon officer.

Trace William Cowen1866 days ago

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