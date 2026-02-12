Portland Trail Blazers Ask Fans to Purchase Tickets So Underprivileged Kids Can Go to Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are encouraging fans to buy tickets so that local kids in the Portland area can attend a game.

The NBA team hosts its charity event, Blazers’ Edge Night, every year. “Each year this life-changing event helps teachers, students, principals, coaches, and counselors provide an amazing experience for people who otherwise couldn’t ever see a game in real life,” a press release from the Trail Blazers said.

The team added that a “majority” of the tickets go to kids seeing their “very first Blazers game.”

The Trail Blazers are now urging fans to purchase the remaining 1,000 un-donated tickets for the team’s March 10 game against the Charlotte Hornets. “Long story short, we have that long to make up the gap,” the team’s statement said.

The Trail Blazers are asking fans to buy one or two tickets each, with the prices ranging from $13 to $24. Tickets will be added to a pool of tickets made available to the charity event. You can purchase tickets here before next week’s deadline.