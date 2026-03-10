Sports

Damian Lillard Pays Tribute to Black Ivy League Sports Stars With New Portland Restaurant

The Portland icon says the new venue, Honorable Mention, is designed to bring people together through sports, food, and community.

Damian Lillard with a beard and short hair, wearing a light blue shirt and necklaces, is smiling in a crowded setting.
(Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Damian Lillard is expanding his footprint off the NBA court with the launch of a new sports lounge in Portland aimed at blending upscale dining with the city’s deep sports culture.

Lillard has partnered with Urban Restaurant Group and several local business leaders to open Honorable Mention, a luxury sports lounge located inside the historic Benson Hotel. The venue officially opened on March 6 in the space previously occupied by the London Grill.

The name Honorable Mention is a tribute to pioneering Black athletes from Ivy League schools. To that end, each month the establishment will feature a different piece of artwork by a local Black artist inspired by one of those players. At the restaurant’s opening, they’ll be showcasing a portrait of 1910s Brown University star football player Fritz Pollard, done by Tristan Kwame Irving.

“Honorable Mention shines a light on the city’s deep love for sport while honoring its historical roots,” said one of the restaurant’s partners, JR Duperrier.

The concept of the restaurant aims to elevate the traditional sports bar experience by combining modern design with elements inspired by the hotel’s classic architecture. According to the project’s announcement, the space features open gathering areas, premium viewing angles for live sporting events, curated local artwork and private seating areas designed to accommodate both lively game nights and more relaxed evenings.

For Lillard, the venture represents a way to invest back into the city that has embraced him throughout his career.

“Portland is my home,” he said in a statement. “When I think about helping build this city back up to what made me and many others fall in love with it, I know that starts with presenting people who come here with an experience we can all share—fellowship, fun, good food, and safety.”

The lounge’s culinary program is overseen by Chef Bobby Brown, who is leading a menu centered around elevated versions of sports lounge staples alongside shareable plates designed for groups. The beverage program features signature cocktails and premium spirits intended to complement the upscale atmosphere.

Lillard’s partners on the project include Duperrier, Dr. William Johnson, David Lucas and Mark Byrum, all of whom have been involved in developing the concept as both a hospitality destination and a community hub.

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