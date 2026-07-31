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Zion Williamson sits on the bench during game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Sports

Zion Williamson Walks Out of Media Day Interview After Being Asked Why Kendrick Lamar Wasn't on His Summer Playlist

Zion's offseason workout playlist includes Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Larry June and Currensy.

Jose Martinez671 days ago
Danny Brown and Barack Obama
Music

Danny Brown Jokes About Obama Having 2Pac and K-Ci & JoJo Song on His 2024 Summer Playlist

The former U.S. president made a throwback choice on his new playlist, selecting 2Pac and K-Ci & JoJo collaboration "How Do U Want It."

Jaelani Turner-Williams719 days ago
Lil Yachty smiles in a plaid shirt and brown bucket hat, while James Blake poses in a black outfit
Music

Lil Yachty Clowns James Blake for Having Sex in 'Utter Silence'

The rapper joked that Blake gets busy to "cricket sounds."

Mark Elibert789 days ago
lil yachty speaking
Music

Lil Yachty Shares 447-Song Apple Music Playlist After Fan Points to Fake Spotify One

Frank Ocean, blink-182, Lauryn Hill, Morrissey, and many more are featured on Yachty's Apple Music mix.

Trace William Cowen936 days ago
Lu Kala photo for spotify
Music

Listen to Lu Kala's Co-Curated Equal Canada Playlist on Spotify for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala is joining forces with Spotify to curate tracks for its Equal Canada playlist.

Louis Pavlakos1245 days ago
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Jay Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled.
Music

Jay-Z's Playlist of 2022 Favorites Includes Songs by Kendrick, Beyoncé, Drake and 21 Savage, SZA, and Metro Boomin

"Jay-Z's Year End Picks 2022," a playlist for Tidal curated by the billionaire, features artists such as Nas, Drake, Metro Boomin, and, of course, Beyoncé.

Jose Martinez1327 days ago
Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Community Event
Music

Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and More Appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama took to social media to share his annual summer playlist, which features songs from Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, and more.

Brad Callas1468 days ago
A graphic for a new astrology playlist is pictured
Music

Complex Celebrates Cancer Season With Playlist f/ Saweetie, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, and More

With Cancer season now in full swing, Complex has assembled a new playlist featuring Saweetie, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Vince Staples, and more.

Trace William Cowen1502 days ago
Photograph of Jay Z at Something in the Water
Music

Listen to Jay-Z's New Curated Memorial Day Playlist on Tidal

Jay-Z has shared a new playlist on Tidal, featuring appearances from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Gunna, Drake, Tems, Future, and more.

tara mahadevan1525 days ago
A logo for a new astrology playlist is pictured
Music

Complex Celebrates Gemini Season With Playlist f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, and More

To commemorate the kickoff of Gemini season, Complex has assembled a new playlist featuring renowned Geminis like Kendrick Lamar and many more.

Trace William Cowen1533 days ago
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A look at the new graphics for a Complex playlist is shown
Music

Complex Celebrates Taurus Season With Playlist f/ Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Janet Jackson, Adele, MGK, and More

To ring in the start of what some might know as Taurus season, Complex has compiled a new playlist featuring favorites from some familiar Taureans.

Trace William Cowen1565 days ago
A logo for a new playlist on Spotify is shown
Music

Complex Celebrates Aries Season With Playlist f/ Pharrell, Mariah Carey, Big Sean, Selena, and More

To celebrate the beginning of the season, Complex has assembled a new 37-track playlist featuring memorable cuts from a number of famous Aries.

Trace William Cowen1595 days ago
A logo is shown for a special Complex playlist
Music

Complex Celebrates Pisces Season With Playlist f/ Rihanna, Tyler, the Creator, and More

To commemorate the kickoff of Pisces season, Complex has curated a special playlist featuring displays of creativity from a variety of Pisceans.

Trace William Cowen1627 days ago
Blend
Music

Spotify Launches ‘Blend’ Feature Gauging Musical Compatibility Between Friends

Spotify has launched a new feature called Blend, which uses personalized playlists to show your musical compatibility with other people you know.

tara mahadevan1797 days ago
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Says He’s Got an ‘A++’ Playlist Game: ‘I Challenge Anyone Out There’

After selling the majority of Tidal to Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z sat down with the tech billionaire to talk about his playlist-making acumen and more.

Brad Callas1861 days ago
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