From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.Jessica Mckinney
Featured
From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.Jessica Mckinney
From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.Jessica Mckinney
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick