Imani Mixon
Latest Stories
The Best Running Songs
From Eminem's "Lose Yourself" to Future and Drake's "Jumpman," these are the best songs for running.
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
The Stories Behind The First Covers of Famous Rap Magazines
The editors and designers of your favorite hip-hop publications talk about making their first covers.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out these dope photos from Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out these dope photos from Nas, Wale, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out these dope photos from Childish Gambino, Diddy, and more.
20 Hilarious Twerking Fails on Vine
When twerking goes too far... or not far enough.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out these dope photos from Pharrell, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out the best photos from DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Cam'ron, and more.
The 40 Most Anticipated Albums For The Rest of 2013
Summer 2013 has already given us hugeness in abundance-there's way more on the way.
Interview: Christian Rich Talks Working With J.Cole and Producing On Earl Sweatshirt's "Doris"
The twin brother producing duo talks about working on J.Cole's Born Sinner and Earl Sweatshirt's debut album Doris.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out the best photos from Ciara, Action Bronson, Tyler The Creator, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of The Week
Check out the best photos from Riff Raff, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more.
Everything We Know About Drake's "Nothing Was The Same" So Far
Drake's third album is on its way and he's keeping his cards close to his vest.
The Best Music GIFs of 2013 (So Far)
"No New Friends, <em>Yeezus</em>, and more.