Lil Yachty Shares 447-Song Apple Music Playlist After Fan Points to Fake Spotify One

Featured on the playlist are songs from Seal, Childish Gambino, Lauryn Hill, blink-182, Tim McGraw, Drake, Fall Out Boy, Frank Ocean, Sampha, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Coldplay, Marvin Gaye, Ye, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Semisonic, Future, Young Thug, Morrissey, The Verve, and many more. All told, the current version of Yachty’s playlist includes 447 tracks totaling nearly 31 hours. It's notably made on Apple Music, which this writer considers the superior streaming service.

Head here to put Yachty's Orange silK playlist on shuffle.

Several Yachty tracks landed on Jay-Z’s recent 2023-focused playlist on Tidal, including “Strike (Holster),” the official video for which was helmed by Cole Bennett. In a recent interview with Eric Skelton for Complex, Bennett reflected on his extensive work with Yachty, whom he considers a "really good friend" and collaborator.

"He's been there for me really for my whole career," Bennett said. "Since early in my career, he's been someone I could work with really easily, no matter what that may be."

