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Latest Stories

Lil Wayne.
Music

Lil Wayne Wants Pilot Deposition Used to Disprove Former Assistant's Assault Claims

The rapper wants a second deposition of his ex-assistant after claiming that the pilot "impeached" the allegations of a 2022 scuffle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
Cessna 150.
Pop Culture

Flight Instructor Jumps to Death, Leaves Student by Herself to Land Plane

A student pilot named Rosario was forced to land a Cessna 150G aircraft on her own after Argentine flight instructor Leandro Andrés Bertazzo unexpectedly leapt to his death.

Jose Martinez28 days ago
Several hot air balloons during the International Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Pop Culture

California Couple Shocked After Hot Air Balloon With 13 People Lands in Their Yard

A video captured the riders waving from the balloon.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
Press
Pop Culture

The Turner Brothers Premiere 'FreeLance' Pilot at Sundance

The filmmaking duo, composed of Julien and Justen Turner, have previously worked on projects for LeBron James and James Whitner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams191 days ago
A Delta Air Lines aircraft on the runway, showing the front section with the logo and nose landing gear.
Life

Delta Co-Pilot's Dramatic Arrest in San Francisco: What Happened?

The pilot’s name was not immediately made public.

Trace William Cowen374 days ago
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A United Airlines airplane flying against a clear blue sky.
Life

United Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Around After Pilot Forgets Passport

A recent Shanghai-bound flight from L.A. was two hours into its journey when the pilot realized his mistake.

Alex Ocho498 days ago
Still from the 2003 film "Holes." A group of young men, including Shia LeBeouf at center, in orange jumpsuits sit in a dusty area, appearing to be engaged in conversation or a break.
Pop Culture

‘Holes’ TV Series Pilot in the Works at Disney+

A new series adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 book will feature a teenage girl at the center of its reimagined plot.

Alex Ocho575 days ago
Life

Off-Duty Pilot Allegedly Tried Stopping Commercial Flight's Engines Mid-Air, Now Facing 83 Counts of Attempted Murder

Joseph D. Emerson had just received his airline transport pilot certificate in July.

Jose Martinez1017 days ago
a getty images stock photo of a f35 fighter jet
Life

Video Shows Pilot Eject From F-35B Fighter Jet Amid Failed Vertical Landing

A pilot was forced to eject from a F-35B Lightning II fighter jet at the Fort Worth, Texas Naval Air Station during a failed vertical landing.

Joe Price1329 days ago
A pilot who threatened to “intentionally crash” into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, Saturday morning was taken into custody
Life

Pilot Arrested After Threatening to Crash Plane into Mississippi Walmart

A pilot who threatened to “intentionally crash” into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning was arrested and taken into custody.

Brad Callas1432 days ago
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House of the Dragon Review
Pop Culture

You Can Now Watch HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere for Free on YouTube

The series, a prequel to 'Game of Thrones,' will soon unveil its third episode. But first, the HBO powers that be have given would-be viewers a freebie.

Trace William Cowen1434 days ago
Photograph of a Southwest Airlines airplane
Life

TikTok Video Shows Pilot Chastising Southwest Passengers for AirDropping Him Nudes

A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened over the intercom to return the plane to the gate if passengers didn't stop AirDropping him nude photos.

tara mahadevan1436 days ago
trainee pilot pepper dies article lead
Life

British Trainee Pilot Dies After Fatal Mosquito Bite On Forehead

A twenty-one-year-old British trainee pilot has died after she was bitten by a mosquito in Belgium on her forehead, an inquest hearing has said.

Sanj Patel1490 days ago
Darren Harrison, who landed a plane without any flying experience
Life

Passenger With No Flying Experience Goes Into Detail on How He Landed Plane

39-year-old Darren Harrison opened up about the harrowing experience he went through when he had to land a plane after the pilot passed out.

Joe Price1542 days ago
passenger no experience lands plan
Life

Passenger With Absolutely No Flying Experience Landed Plane at Florida Airport After Pilot Had 'Gone Incoherent'

A passenger with no flight experience was guided by an air traffic controller on how to land a plane, after their pilot became unconscious during the trip.

Jordan Rose1548 days ago
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Tom Cruise is seen exiting a helicopter
Pop Culture

Watch Tom Cruise Show Up at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere in Helicopter He Piloted Himself

Tom Cruise eschewed a traditional, boring entrance at Wednesday's global premiere event in favor of showing up in a helicopter he piloted himself.

Trace William Cowen1554 days ago
Photo of pilot Bessie Coleman, circa 1920
Life

Bessie Coleman, First Black Female Pilot, Among Trailblazing Women to Be Honored on U.S. Quarter

The mint announced the trailblazing aviator will appear on select 2023 quarters. Other women who will be honored include Eleanor Roosevelt and Jovita Idar.

Joshua Espinoza1583 days ago
Photo of a JetBlue plane from the outside.
Life

Drunk JetBlue Pilot Removed Before Takeoff, Blood Alcohol Content Was Over 4 Times Legal Limit to Fly

A JetBlue pilot was removed the cockpit shortly before takeoff after he reportedly seemed drunk. A test of his BAC later confirmed that to be true.

Jose Martinez1617 days ago

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