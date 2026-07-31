Latest Stories
Lil Wayne Wants Pilot Deposition Used to Disprove Former Assistant's Assault Claims
The rapper wants a second deposition of his ex-assistant after claiming that the pilot "impeached" the allegations of a 2022 scuffle.
Flight Instructor Jumps to Death, Leaves Student by Herself to Land Plane
A student pilot named Rosario was forced to land a Cessna 150G aircraft on her own after Argentine flight instructor Leandro Andrés Bertazzo unexpectedly leapt to his death.
California Couple Shocked After Hot Air Balloon With 13 People Lands in Their Yard
A video captured the riders waving from the balloon.
The Turner Brothers Premiere 'FreeLance' Pilot at Sundance
The filmmaking duo, composed of Julien and Justen Turner, have previously worked on projects for LeBron James and James Whitner.
Delta Co-Pilot's Dramatic Arrest in San Francisco: What Happened?
The pilot’s name was not immediately made public.
United Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Around After Pilot Forgets Passport
A recent Shanghai-bound flight from L.A. was two hours into its journey when the pilot realized his mistake.
‘Holes’ TV Series Pilot in the Works at Disney+
A new series adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 book will feature a teenage girl at the center of its reimagined plot.
Off-Duty Pilot Allegedly Tried Stopping Commercial Flight's Engines Mid-Air, Now Facing 83 Counts of Attempted Murder
Joseph D. Emerson had just received his airline transport pilot certificate in July.
Video Shows Pilot Eject From F-35B Fighter Jet Amid Failed Vertical Landing
A pilot was forced to eject from a F-35B Lightning II fighter jet at the Fort Worth, Texas Naval Air Station during a failed vertical landing.
Pilot Arrested After Threatening to Crash Plane into Mississippi Walmart
A pilot who threatened to “intentionally crash” into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning was arrested and taken into custody.
You Can Now Watch HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere for Free on YouTube
The series, a prequel to 'Game of Thrones,' will soon unveil its third episode. But first, the HBO powers that be have given would-be viewers a freebie.
TikTok Video Shows Pilot Chastising Southwest Passengers for AirDropping Him Nudes
A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened over the intercom to return the plane to the gate if passengers didn't stop AirDropping him nude photos.
British Trainee Pilot Dies After Fatal Mosquito Bite On Forehead
A twenty-one-year-old British trainee pilot has died after she was bitten by a mosquito in Belgium on her forehead, an inquest hearing has said.
Passenger With No Flying Experience Goes Into Detail on How He Landed Plane
39-year-old Darren Harrison opened up about the harrowing experience he went through when he had to land a plane after the pilot passed out.
Passenger With Absolutely No Flying Experience Landed Plane at Florida Airport After Pilot Had 'Gone Incoherent'
A passenger with no flight experience was guided by an air traffic controller on how to land a plane, after their pilot became unconscious during the trip.
Watch Tom Cruise Show Up at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere in Helicopter He Piloted Himself
Tom Cruise eschewed a traditional, boring entrance at Wednesday's global premiere event in favor of showing up in a helicopter he piloted himself.
Bessie Coleman, First Black Female Pilot, Among Trailblazing Women to Be Honored on U.S. Quarter
The mint announced the trailblazing aviator will appear on select 2023 quarters. Other women who will be honored include Eleanor Roosevelt and Jovita Idar.
Drunk JetBlue Pilot Removed Before Takeoff, Blood Alcohol Content Was Over 4 Times Legal Limit to Fly
A JetBlue pilot was removed the cockpit shortly before takeoff after he reportedly seemed drunk. A test of his BAC later confirmed that to be true.