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Still from the 2003 film "Holes." A group of young men, including Shia LeBeouf at center, in orange jumpsuits sit in a dusty area, appearing to be engaged in conversation or a break.
Pop Culture

‘Holes’ TV Series Pilot in the Works at Disney+

A new series adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 book will feature a teenage girl at the center of its reimagined plot.

Alex Ocho564 days ago
felicity huffman
Pop Culture

Felicity Huffman Gets New TV Pilot in First Acting Role Since College Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman has just landed her first TV spot after being released from prison in October for her role in the large college admission scandal of last year.

Jordan Rose2063 days ago
Game of Thrones
Pop Culture

Second 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series Inches Closer to Pilot Deal

Sources say the series will be based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' book, which lays out the history of the Targaryens.

Joshua Espinoza2508 days ago
Chris Rock
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Will Direct Kenan Thompson's Comedy Pilot at NBC

'Saving Kenan,' will be executive produced by 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels.

Joshua Espinoza2717 days ago
Jim Carrey in 'Kidding'
Pop Culture

'Kidding' Shows That Some People Are Still Too Big For Television

Fifteen years after the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. the film's director (Michel Gondrey) and star (Jim Carrey) return for the Showtime dramedy 'Kidding.' Can they reclaim the magic?

Brenden Gallagher2878 days ago
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This is a photo of Katie Holmes.
Pop Culture

Katie Holmes Returns to TV With Starring Role in Fox FBI Drama Pilot

Holmes will be playing an FBI agent in the as-of-yet untitled Fox drama.

Julia Reiss3077 days ago
blm
Pop Culture

The Black Lives Matter Movement Is Coming to a TV Near You

AMC Is developing a Black Lives Matter TV show based on a book by 'Washington Post' reporter Wesley Lowery.

Kiana Fitzgerald3238 days ago
Pop Culture

'Lethal Weapon' TV Pilot Ordered Starring Damon Wayans

'Lethal Weapon' TV pilot ordered.

Debbie Encalada3816 days ago
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Cast in ‘Empire’ Co-Creator Lee Daniels’ Unnamed Pilot Inspired by the Supremes

Lee Daniels is creating his own empire, starting with a queen.

Keishamazing3883 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Marvel Released a New Trailer For Jessica Jones

It's short, but good.

Jessie Schiewe3955 days ago
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AMC Orders Seth Rogen's 'Preacher' to Series
Pop Culture

AMC Orders Seth Rogen's 'Preacher' to Series

Based on the Vertigo comic series of the 90s, 'Preacher' marks another bankable comic book adaptation for the network.

Trace William Cowen3972 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Are These Leaked TV Pilots a Part of One Big Conspiracy?

Why are some of fall tv's hottest pilots being leaked months in advance of their premieres? We investigate.

Cory Barker3999 days ago

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