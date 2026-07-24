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‘Holes’ TV Series Pilot in the Works at Disney+
A new series adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 book will feature a teenage girl at the center of its reimagined plot.
Felicity Huffman Gets New TV Pilot in First Acting Role Since College Admission Scandal
Felicity Huffman has just landed her first TV spot after being released from prison in October for her role in the large college admission scandal of last year.
Second 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series Inches Closer to Pilot Deal
Sources say the series will be based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' book, which lays out the history of the Targaryens.
Chris Rock Will Direct Kenan Thompson's Comedy Pilot at NBC
'Saving Kenan,' will be executive produced by 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels.
'Kidding' Shows That Some People Are Still Too Big For Television
Fifteen years after the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. the film's director (Michel Gondrey) and star (Jim Carrey) return for the Showtime dramedy 'Kidding.' Can they reclaim the magic?
Katie Holmes Returns to TV With Starring Role in Fox FBI Drama Pilot
Holmes will be playing an FBI agent in the as-of-yet untitled Fox drama.
The Black Lives Matter Movement Is Coming to a TV Near You
AMC Is developing a Black Lives Matter TV show based on a book by 'Washington Post' reporter Wesley Lowery.
'Lethal Weapon' TV Pilot Ordered Starring Damon Wayans
'Lethal Weapon' TV pilot ordered.
Queen Latifah Cast in ‘Empire’ Co-Creator Lee Daniels’ Unnamed Pilot Inspired by the Supremes
Lee Daniels is creating his own empire, starting with a queen.
Marvel Released a New Trailer For Jessica Jones
It's short, but good.
AMC Orders Seth Rogen's 'Preacher' to Series
Based on the Vertigo comic series of the 90s, 'Preacher' marks another bankable comic book adaptation for the network.
Are These Leaked TV Pilots a Part of One Big Conspiracy?
Why are some of fall tv's hottest pilots being leaked months in advance of their premieres? We investigate.