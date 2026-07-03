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Pop Culture
Flight Instructor Jumps to Death, Leaves Student by Herself to Land Plane
A student pilot named Rosario was forced to land a Cessna 150G aircraft on her own after Argentine flight instructor Leandro Andrés Bertazzo unexpectedly leapt to his death.
Jose Martinez9 days ago