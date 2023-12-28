Deebo Samuel Reportedly Falls for Prank by High Schoolers Posing as Cam Newton

Deebo Samuel posted and deleted texts he believed were from Cam Newton, but were actually from a group of high schoolers trolling him.

In a series of screenshots posted to social media, Samuel appeared to laugh off messages from someone claiming to be Newton. They even emulated the way the NFL free agent types on social media by using special characters. The culprits behind the prank wrote, "fuck you Deebo" in one of the messages, which Samuel responded to with a laughing emoji.

While it's unclear how the teenagers got ahold of Samuel's number, a screenshot from a text chat on SnapChat circulating on X, formerly Twitter, appeared to show someone explaining that someone knew someone who had Samuel's number from when he was at the University of South Carolina.