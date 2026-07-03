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Close-up of a smartphone screen showing the Netflix app icon, a red "N" on a black background, among other app icons.
Pop Culture

Netflix Is More Expensive Than Ever Across All Plans

Subscribers are now paying more each month as the streaming giant’s latest price hike takes effect.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
Stranger Things
Pop Culture

What Time Is 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Coming Out? Release Date for Volume 1

Fans of 'Stranger Things' will be able to watch the fifth season on Netflix starting November 26.

Jessica Mcbride232 days ago
A TV screen displaying streaming service logos: Prime Video, NOW, Netflix, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, BritBox, and others.
Pop Culture

Here Are the Most-Streamed Shows of 2025

The list contains several animated programs and favorites like 'The White Lotus'

Brad Appleton345 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Eddie Murphy Return as Axel Foley in Trailer for Latest Installment Of 'Beverly Hills Cop' Franchise

The original 'Beverly Hills Cop' arrived in 1984 and became the highest-grossing movie of that year.

tara mahadevan945 days ago
A look at an old school Netflix envelope is pictured
Pop Culture

Netflix Celebrates Turning 25 With Look Back at Company's Journey in Nostalgia-Heavy New Video

Monday, Netflix turns 25. To mark the occasion, the company is taking a look back at its earliest envelope era to its latest round of hit streamers.

Trace William Cowen1417 days ago
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The Adam Project Netflix Film
Pop Culture

Netflix's New Releases for March 2022

Want to know what's new on Netflix? Here are all the Netflix new releases for movies, TV shows and original Netflix shows this month. We've got you covered.

Khal1599 days ago
Good Burger
Pop Culture

Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2022

Check out what television series, films, and special are leaving Netflix this month. Get your binge on before your favorites are gone! Here's the full list.

Khal1599 days ago
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Pop Culture

The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix

From Rom-Coms to classic, tear-jerking love stories, grab the remote and the one you love most to enjoy any of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix.

Andy Herrera1613 days ago
Procession
Pop Culture

The Best Documentaries on Netflix

Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.

Khal1644 days ago
Spike Lee and Netflix Creative Partnership
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Lands Multi-Year Partnership With Netflix

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will produce and direct projects for the streaming giant while putting a spotlight on diverse, up-and-coming talent.

Joshua Espinoza1673 days ago
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The Edge of Seventeen
Pop Culture

The Best Comedies On Netflix

In the mood to watch something funny? We've got you covered. From ‘Zombieland’ to ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’, here are the best comedies on Netflix.

Andy Herrera1679 days ago
Netflix Original 'Robin Robin'
Pop Culture

The Best Animated Movies on Netflix

From Netflix's new short "Robin Robin" to the classic Bill Murray and Chris Rock film 'Osmosis Jones,' these are the best animated movies on Netflix right now.

Andy Herrera1686 days ago
Raw
Pop Culture

The Best Foreign Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

You might mainly know Netflix for TV shows, but there's plenty of must-see cinema streaming, too. These are the best foreign films on Netflix.

juliarp1700 days ago
The Guilty
Pop Culture

The Best Thrillers on Netflix

From classic thriller films like 'Jaws' to new hits like 'The Guilty,' here are the best and downright chilling thriller movies to stream on Netflix right now.

Ross Scarano1729 days ago

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