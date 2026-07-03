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Netflix has started dipping their toes into IRL experiences, so we went and tried out the Stranger Things live experience at Netflix House in Dallas, TexasAntonio Johri
From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.Brent Eickhoff
From horror to family-friendly frights, here are the must-watch Halloween movies available on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more this October.Brent Eickhoff
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.Brent Eickhoff