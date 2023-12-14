Watch Eddie Murphy Return as Axel Foley in Trailer for Latest Installment Of 'Beverly Hills Cop' Franchise

Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop is making a comeback.

Netflix shared the official teaser trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F, which sees the actor and comedian reprise his role as Alex Foley.

"After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," the logline reads, per Tudum.

The movie also stars Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant, Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

“Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy—he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Tudum.