Streaming Services

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Close-up of a smartphone screen showing the Netflix app icon, a red "N" on a black background, among other app icons.
Pop Culture

Netflix Is More Expensive Than Ever Across All Plans

Subscribers are now paying more each month as the streaming giant’s latest price hike takes effect.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance113 days ago
Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

How to Watch Super Bowl LX and Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Live

Here’s when the game starts, where to stream it live, and how to catch the halftime show.

Alex Ocho159 days ago
Prince.
Music

Prince Catalog Sees 190 Percent Jump In Streams After 'Stranger Things' Finale

"When Doves Cry" and "Purple Rain" streams more than doubled following the conclusion of the hit Netflix series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams195 days ago
The Weeknd.
Music

The Weeknd Is First Artist With 30 Songs to Earn 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Among the singer's highest-streamed songs on are "Timeless" and "Starboy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago
Advertisement
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Daniel Ek, Founder & CEO, Spotify, at The Future of Audiobooks Event with Spotify 2023 on October 03, 2023 in New York City.
Music

Daniel Ek Explains Why He’s Stepping Down as Spotify CEO

Ek, who co-founded the company in 2006, will step down from his current position in January 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams290 days ago
Spotify logo.
Music

Spotify Increases Efforts to Combat 'Spammy' AI Music and 'Deepfakes'

The streaming platform has claimed to have removed more than 75 million "spammy tracks" over the past year.

Joshua Espinoza295 days ago
In this image released on October 10, 2023, Scott Storch performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Music

Scott Storch Partners With Direct-to-Fan Music Platform OpenWav for Indie Music Competition

OpenWav is launching with a partnership with Grammy Award-nominated producer Scott Storch.

Joe Price331 days ago
Kid Cudi, wearing a beige suit, is smiling during an interview. He's holding a microphone, sitting next to an interviewer.
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Reveals Why Animated Netflix Project 'Entergalactic' Didn't Continue: 'It Breaks My Heart'

'Entergalactic' earned critical praise and an Emmy following its 2022 debut.

Trace William Cowen385 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish holding Grammy awards on stage, each smiling and dressed in unique outfits.
Music

2025 Grammy Awards: How to Watch the Show Live

Trevor Noah returns to host music's biggest night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, featuring performances from Billie EIlish, Doechii, and Lady Gaga.

Alex Ocho530 days ago
Advertisement
Young Thug wearing a green cap and sunglasses, sitting in a crowd.
Music

Young Thug’s ‘Slime Season 2’ Gets Long-Awaited Streaming Release

The rapper released 'Slime Season 2' in October 2015.

Mark Elibert569 days ago
Netflix promo screengrab
Music

Beyoncé Spoofs Netflix Glitching Ahead of Christmas Day Halftime Show

Beyoncé is set to perform at the Halftime Show when the Ravens take on the Texans on Christmas Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams570 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Releases Debut Mixtape 'The Come Up' on Streaming Services

J. Cole's first project 'The Come Up' is hosted by DJ OnPoint.

Trey Alston605 days ago
Three The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power characters huddle together in the center.
Pop Culture

‘The Rings of Power’ Cast on Season 2 and Fan Hate: “If you Weaponize It, It Becomes More Sort of Problematic.”

Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Rob Aramayo, sat down with Complex to chat about the new season (which ended in October), the show's epic battles, and fan criticism.

Jacob Kramer639 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Aubrey Plaza attends the Special Launch Event for Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" at El Capitan Theatre on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Doesn't Have a Streaming Subscription, Says She Likes 'Tangible Things'

It could be awhile before the actress watches her new miniseries, 'Agatha All Along' on Disney Plus.

Jaelani Turner-Williams668 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App