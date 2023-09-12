Fans React to Whoopi Goldberg Returning to 'The View' With Folding Chair Necklace Honoring Montgomery Brawl

Whoopi Goldberg has returned to The View following a bout with COVID, but not without a piece of jewelry referencing the Montgomery riverfront brawl.

On Monday, Goldberg arrived on set to a standing ovation from fans who missed her during last week's premiere for Season 27 of The View. The 67-year-old went through her third battle with COVID.

As she returned to her moderator's seat, fans watching at home noticed Whoopi wearing a necklace with a silver folding chair pendant. The piece was in honor of Reggie Ray, who grabbed a white folding chair and hit several people during the infamous brawl last month.

Goldberg went on to discuss her thoughts on the brawl that created several countless viral posts.

"I have to lead this off," Goldberg began, "by saying we do not condone violence on this show. ... But there was a story that happened last month in Montgomery, Alabama where a riverboat captain [with] 227 passengers was trying to dock his boat in the spot he's supposed to be in. The co-captain, who happened to be Black, went to confront this pontoon boat that was in the way. ... So a fight ensued and something happened that we have not seen."

She continued, "Black people came out of nowhere. We dropped out of the sky. It was crazy. ... The memes are off the hook. I am wearing a folding chair."