Chief Keef Gets Wild New 'Almighty Sosa Loud' Chain From Alex Moss

Alex Moss has struck again—this time with Chief Keef .

The jewelry designer revealed his new work for the Chicago rapper on Tuesday, which they dubbed the “Almighty Sosa Loud.”

In a press release, Moss explains that the new set is a flip of the main character Lincoln Loud from the cartoon The Loud House. The set was made from 14k white gold and VVS diamonds and features a pendant with spinning eyes, a stained glass colorway, and the pendant—or character—has its own Glo Boyz chain.

The set also comes in separate pieces, with the chain and pendant being removable so they can swap out with other pieces. The chain itself plenty wild on its own, with “an infinity spike chain with mosaic setting of his stained glass window color way throughout the chain,” and Moss’ first signature lock that’s fully encrusted with diamonds.

“Another cool detail is the earrings that Sosa Loud is wearing, are the same earrings Chief Keef popped out during his Finally Rich Era, the classic Chief Keef Earrings,” Moss adds, saying that the price tag “costs more than a Lamborghini.”

Check out some more photos below.