Aaron Gordon Got a Diamond Chain of Him Posterizing Landry Shamet

Fresh off helping lead the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first NBA championship, Aaron Gordon is celebrating the signature dunk of his career with a new diamond pendant.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the Nuggets forward recently enlisted Buckz The Jeweler to commemorate Gordon's Dec. 2022 dunk over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet.

The piece, which is comprised of 6.54 carats of VS1 diamonds, features a mini Gordon dunking over a mini Shamet while holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.