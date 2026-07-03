Latest Stories
Video Shows Terence Crawford Being Held at Gunpoint by Police during Tense Traffic Stop
The Omaha Police Department is launching an internal review after Terence Crawford was held at gunpoint during a traffic stop.
Nebraska Huskers Delete Taylor Swift Mascot Engagement Photoshop
The team tried to troll the singer by replacing Travis Kelce with their mascot in the couple's engagement photos.
Nebraska Man Arrested After Damaging Vehicles in Home Depot Parking Lot With Skid Loader
The Bobcat-driving man even hit a police SUV with an officer behind the wheel.
Watch Man With a Bull in His Passenger Seat Get Pulled Over
While the footage itself is indeed remarkable, many locals were quick to point out that both the man and the bull named Howdy Doody are beloved stars in the region.
Nebraska Tight End Arik Gilbert Arrested for Burglary Amid NCAA Eligibility Issues
Gilbert allegedly stole over $1,600 in merchandise from a liquor store.
2 Men Arrested for Killing and Planning to Eat Bald Eagle in Nebraska
Two Honduran nationals living in Nebraska have been arrested and face criminal charges after they admitted to killing a bald eagle and intending to eat it.
13-Year-Old Arrested After She Led Nebraska Troopers on High Speed Chase With Preteen Boy Riding Passenger
State troopers took a 13-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy into protective custody on Monday night following a high speed car chase in Nebraska.
Republican States Sue Biden and Education Department Over Student Debt Relief Program
The student loan relief program was detailed by President Biden earlier this year. While commended by many, Republicans have been predictably critical.
Nebraska Mother and Teen Daughter Face Abortion-Related Charges Citing Facebook DMs
Police say Facebook provided DMs in which a mother said she obtained abortion pills for her 17-year-old, who was reportedly about 23 weeks pregnant.
Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Person Who Spray Painted Homophobic Slur on 'Wrong' Tour Bus
Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to make fun of an individual who allegedly waited until nearly 5 a.m. to spray paint the "wrong" tour bus.
Hundreds of People Named Josh Once Again Gathered in Nebraska for Pool Noodle Fight to Select the No. 1 Josh
Hundreds of people named Josh once again gathered with pool noodles in Lincoln, Nebraska to select the ultimate Josh in the second annual event.
Bird Flu Outbreak Found in Nebraska That Affects 570,000 Chickens
A Nebraska farm had to destroy a whopping 570,000 chickens after a bird flu outbreak was discovered, marking the largest of its kind since 2015.
Woman With Double Uterus Birthed Daughter at 22 Weeks
A prematurely born baby who arrived at just 22 weeks in Lincoln, Nebraska has been called a miracle case, and Megan Phipps, 24, shared her powerful story.
Nebraska Farmer Wishes He Got COVID-19 Vaccine After Suffering 'Humongous' Blood Clot in Lungs
A Nebraska farmer didn't make time to get the COVID vaccine and ultimately caught the virus, now suffering from a large blood clot in his lungs.
Hundreds of People Named Josh Have Pool Noodle Fight in Nebraska to Determine Ultimate Josh
The fight was an intense one, with Josh’s from all across the country— some dressed as Spider-Man— trying to earn their place on the Josh throne.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Claims Marijuana Legalization Will 'Kill Your Kids'
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued the warning as lawmakers consider a bill that would legalize medical marijuana as long as it's consumed in oils, pills or tinctures.
Drug Kingpin From Nebraska Escaped the Law for Over 3 Decades Using a Dead Baby's Identity
72-year-old Howard Farley ran from charges related to a drug trafficking ring and hid out in Florida under a dead baby's identity for over 30 years.
Nebraska Man Charged With Hate Crime After Threatening Black Woman With Chainsaw
The man told authorities that he recently had items stolen from him and decided to place the blame on the woman "because she was Black."