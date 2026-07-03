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A man with a beard and braided hair, wearing a black jacket with red accents, smiles in a dimly lit arena.
Sports

Video Shows Terence Crawford Being Held at Gunpoint by Police during Tense Traffic Stop

The Omaha Police Department is launching an internal review after Terence Crawford was held at gunpoint during a traffic stop.

Mark Elibert291 days ago
(L-R) Herbie Husker and Taylor Swift.
Sports

Nebraska Huskers Delete Taylor Swift Mascot Engagement Photoshop

The team tried to troll the singer by replacing Travis Kelce with their mascot in the couple's engagement photos.

tara mahadevan322 days ago
Life

Nebraska Man Arrested After Damaging Vehicles in Home Depot Parking Lot With Skid Loader

The Bobcat-driving man even hit a police SUV with an officer behind the wheel.

Brad Callas913 days ago
bull and man in car on highway
Life

Watch Man With a Bull in His Passenger Seat Get Pulled Over

While the footage itself is indeed remarkable, many locals were quick to point out that both the man and the bull named Howdy Doody are beloved stars in the region.

Trace William Cowen1051 days ago
Sports

Nebraska Tight End Arik Gilbert Arrested for Burglary Amid NCAA Eligibility Issues

Gilbert allegedly stole over $1,600 in merchandise from a liquor store.

Brad Callas1052 days ago
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American Bald Eagle
Life

2 Men Arrested for Killing and Planning to Eat Bald Eagle in Nebraska

Two Honduran nationals living in Nebraska have been arrested and face criminal charges after they admitted to killing a bald eagle and intending to eat it.

Brad Callas1231 days ago
Photograph of police in Austin Texas
Life

13-Year-Old Arrested After She Led Nebraska Troopers on High Speed Chase With Preteen Boy Riding Passenger

State troopers took a 13-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy into protective custody on Monday night following a high speed car chase in Nebraska.

taramhdvn1274 days ago
President Joe Biden is pictured giving a speech
Life

Republican States Sue Biden and Education Department Over Student Debt Relief Program

The student loan relief program was detailed by President Biden earlier this year. While commended by many, Republicans have been predictably critical.

Trace William Cowen1387 days ago
court photo for nebraska news story
Life

Nebraska Mother and Teen Daughter Face Abortion-Related Charges Citing Facebook DMs

Police say Facebook provided DMs in which a mother said she obtained abortion pills for her 17-year-old, who was reportedly about 23 weeks pregnant.

Joshua Espinoza1436 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of his documentary.
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Person Who Spray Painted Homophobic Slur on 'Wrong' Tour Bus

Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to make fun of an individual who allegedly waited until nearly 5 a.m. to spray paint the "wrong" tour bus.

Jose Martinez1442 days ago
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Twitter pic of pool noodle fight in Nebraska
Life

Hundreds of People Named Josh Once Again Gathered in Nebraska for Pool Noodle Fight to Select the No. 1 Josh

Hundreds of people named Josh once again gathered with pool noodles in Lincoln, Nebraska to select the ultimate Josh in the second annual event.

tara mahadevan1515 days ago
Photograph of free range chickens
Life

Bird Flu Outbreak Found in Nebraska That Affects 570,000 Chickens

A Nebraska farm had to destroy a whopping 570,000 chickens after a bird flu outbreak was discovered, marking the largest of its kind since 2015.

tara mahadevan1577 days ago
Newborn baby boy at hospital with identity tag on feet, close up
Life

Woman With Double Uterus Birthed Daughter at 22 Weeks

A prematurely born baby who arrived at just 22 weeks in Lincoln, Nebraska has been called a miracle case, and Megan Phipps, 24, shared her powerful story.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1662 days ago
covid-vaccine
Life

Nebraska Farmer Wishes He Got COVID-19 Vaccine After Suffering 'Humongous' Blood Clot in Lungs

A Nebraska farmer didn't make time to get the COVID vaccine and ultimately caught the virus, now suffering from a large blood clot in his lungs.

tara mahadevan1844 days ago
little josh
Life

Hundreds of People Named Josh Have Pool Noodle Fight in Nebraska to Determine Ultimate Josh

The fight was an intense one, with Josh’s from all across the country— some dressed as Spider-Man— trying to earn their place on the Josh throne.

Brenton Blanchet1908 days ago
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Gov. Pete Ricketts
Life

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Claims Marijuana Legalization Will 'Kill Your Kids'

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued the warning as lawmakers consider a bill that would legalize medical marijuana as long as it's consumed in oils, pills or tinctures.

Joshua Espinoza1952 days ago
drugs
Life

Drug Kingpin From Nebraska Escaped the Law for Over 3 Decades Using a Dead Baby's Identity

72-year-old Howard Farley ran from charges related to a drug trafficking ring and hid out in Florida under a dead baby's identity for over 30 years.

Alex Galbraith2051 days ago
A police car with the blue light on is on the verge of a demonstration.
Life

Nebraska Man Charged With Hate Crime After Threatening Black Woman With Chainsaw

The man told authorities that he recently had items stolen from him and decided to place the blame on the woman "because she was Black." 

Jose Martinez2059 days ago

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