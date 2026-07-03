Latest Stories
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Faces Social Media Scrutiny for Resembling Patrick Mahomes
Raiola has been compared to Mahomes in the way he dresses, plays and for sharing the same jersey number.
Nebraska Huskers Delete Taylor Swift Mascot Engagement Photoshop
The team tried to troll the singer by replacing Travis Kelce with their mascot in the couple's engagement photos.
Nebraska Tight End Arik Gilbert Arrested for Burglary Amid NCAA Eligibility Issues
Gilbert allegedly stole over $1,600 in merchandise from a liquor store.
Nebraska Men's Basketball Players Reportedly Held at Arena After Head Coach Taken to Hospital (UPDATE)
Hoiberg, who is 47, appeared to be sick during the game.
March Madness Hardens Are Out Now
The Adidas Harden Vol. 2 'March Madness Pack' is out now featuring styles for top schools.
Mache On Rivalries With Other Customizers and the Difference Between Customizing Cleats Versus Sneakers
One of the game's biggest customizers speaks on his latest project for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
University of Nebraska & adidas Unveil Red Rising TechFit Uniform
When Nebraska takes the field for homecoming against Illinois on September 27, they’ll be wearing new Red Rising TechFit uniforms.
Nebraska's New adidas TECHFIT Unrivaled Game Alternate Uniforms
Nebraska will debut new uniform in September's 'Unrivaled Game' against UCLA.
adidas Unveils adiZero Smoke Spotlight Cleats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
You've seen the player reactions - now check out the eye-catching footwear that will be worn in Saturday's adidas Unrivaled Game.
Preview // Nebraska's #Spotlight adidas adiZero Smoke Cleats for the Unrivaled Game
Ahead of this weekend's first ever Unrivaled Game, Nebraska players got an early look at the custom adidas adiZero Smoke cleats they'll be wearing against Wisconsin.