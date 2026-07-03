Nebraska Cornhuskers

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Latest Stories

Dylan Raiola in a red Nebraska uniform with number 15 on the field, surrounded by people and media.
Sports

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Faces Social Media Scrutiny for Resembling Patrick Mahomes

Raiola has been compared to Mahomes in the way he dresses, plays and for sharing the same jersey number.

Brad Appleton321 days ago
(L-R) Herbie Husker and Taylor Swift.
Sports

Nebraska Huskers Delete Taylor Swift Mascot Engagement Photoshop

The team tried to troll the singer by replacing Travis Kelce with their mascot in the couple's engagement photos.

tara mahadevan321 days ago
Sports

Nebraska Tight End Arik Gilbert Arrested for Burglary Amid NCAA Eligibility Issues

Gilbert allegedly stole over $1,600 in merchandise from a liquor store.

Brad Callas1052 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 2 'Miami Hurricanes'
Sneakers

March Madness Hardens Are Out Now

The Adidas Harden Vol. 2 'March Madness Pack' is out now featuring styles for top schools.

Riley Jones3048 days ago
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Sneakers

Mache On Rivalries With Other Customizers and the Difference Between Customizing Cleats Versus Sneakers

One of the game's biggest customizers speaks on his latest project for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Brandon Richard3958 days ago
Sneakers

University of Nebraska & adidas Unveil Red Rising TechFit Uniform

When Nebraska takes the field for homecoming against Illinois on September 27, they’ll be wearing new Red Rising TechFit uniforms.

Brandon Richard4367 days ago
Sneakers

Nebraska's New adidas TECHFIT Unrivaled Game Alternate Uniforms

Nebraska will debut new uniform in September's 'Unrivaled Game' against UCLA.

Brandon Richard4769 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Unveils adiZero Smoke Spotlight Cleats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

You've seen the player reactions - now check out the eye-catching footwear that will be worn in Saturday's adidas Unrivaled Game.

Brandon Richard5039 days ago
Sneakers

Preview // Nebraska's #Spotlight adidas adiZero Smoke Cleats for the Unrivaled Game

Ahead of this weekend's first ever Unrivaled Game, Nebraska players got an early look at the custom adidas adiZero Smoke cleats they'll be wearing against Wisconsin.

Brandon Richard5043 days ago
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