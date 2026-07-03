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Sean Paul wearing sunglasses outdoors on the left; a boat amid storm debris on the right.
Music

Sean Paul Promises to Match Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Donations up to $50,000

The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica this week, killing four and leaving thousands displaced.

Alex Ocho259 days ago
A large volcanic eruption with a massive plume of smoke and ash in the sky, silhouetted people watching, and palm trees below.
Life

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts, Spews Massive Ash Cloud

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted in Indonesia, sending ash more than 6 miles high.

Mark Elibert394 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing a purple "Snoop Dogg" shirt and chain necklace, sitting on a talk show set.
Music

Snoop Dogg Shares How He's Helping Los Angeles Fire Victims

The fires have claimed at least 24 lives.

tara mahadevan548 days ago
Milo Ventimiglia at an event, wearing a black shirt, with a poster in the background.
Pop Culture

Milo Ventimiglia Visits Malibu Home That Burned Down After L.A. Fires

The actor and his pregnant wife evacuated their Malibu home on Tuesday.

tara mahadevan552 days ago
Anderson Cooper
Life

Video Shows Anderson Cooper Hit by Debris During Hurricane Milton Coverage: ‘That Wasn’t Good’

The CNN anchor reported live on the scene from Siesta Keys, Florida.

tara mahadevan644 days ago
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Still of Shawn Hendrix taking a selfie video in front of cases of Prime drinks.
Life

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration Delivers Huge Shipment for Hurricane Helene Relief in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene caused historic flooding along its 800-mile path and its death toll has climbed to 162 across six states.

Alex Ocho652 days ago
A geyser erupts with tourists nearby on the left; on the right, park rangers and visitors examine the aftermath of the eruption on a damaged boardwalk
Life

Sudden Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone Sends Visitors Running in Fear

Dozens of tourists were seen fleeing after a sudden hydrothermal blast occurred on Tuesday morning.

Alex Ocho723 days ago
Travis Scott wears a sleeveless shirt, Megan Thee Stallion is in a stylish gown, and Bun B wears a denim jacket at various music events
Music

Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bun B Providing Hurricane Beryl Relief to Houston Residents (UPDATE)

The hurricane has left almost 3 million people without power in the Houston area.

tara mahadevan728 days ago
Music

Travis Scott’s Los Angeles Mansion Affected By Hillside Crack

Record breaking rainstorms in Southern California contributed to the damage.

Alex Ocho869 days ago
Life

California Doctor Refuses to Leave $16M Cliffside Mansion Despite Landslide Concerns

Heavy rainfalls in Southern California caused part of the cliff outside the home to fall into the Pacific Ocean.

tara mahadevan871 days ago
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Music

Sean Paul Forced to Exit Interview as Earthquake Hits Jamaica

The dancehall icon was live on Twitch when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook his building.

Brad Callas990 days ago
Life

People Who Wore AirPods During FEMA's National Emergency Alert System Test Share Hilarious Reactions

AirPod users weren't safe from today's FEMA emergency alert test.

Alex Ocho1016 days ago
Pop Culture

Thousands of Burning Man Attendees Left Stranded After Heavy Rain, Told to Conserve Food and Water

Some attendees opted to try and exit the area on foot after heavy rains halted all vehicles coming in and out of the grounds.

Jade Gomez1048 days ago
Life

More Than 100 Survivors Come Forward After Officials Release List of Nearly 400 Missing Following Maui Wildfires

The FBI confirmed on Friday that officials have successfully contacted 100 people who were previously confirmed missing.

Brad Callas1054 days ago
Style

Erewhon Market and Cactus Plant Flea Market Collaborate on Smoothie for Maui Relief

The L.A. supermarket chain is teaming up with the cult brand for an important cause.

Alex Ocho1059 days ago
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Life

At Least 89 Dead in Maui Wildfires With Toll Expected to Rise, Now Deadliest Wildfire in Over 100 Years (UPDATE)

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier informed press, "We don't know how many people are dead...we just don't know."

Jose Martinez1072 days ago
Montreal ice storm april 2023
Life

Montrealers Share Pictures of Fallen Trees, Damaged Cars After Getting Hit by Massive Ice Storm

Yesterday, an ice storm ravaged most of southern Quebec leaving one million households without power. Hydro-Quebec scrambling scramble to bring electricity back

Louis Pavlakos1197 days ago
Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday,
Life

Video Shows Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupt, Sending Mixture of Lava and Gas for Miles

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted Saturday, sending an avalanche of searing gas clouds and mixture of rock and lava onto the surrounding villages.

Brad Callas1222 days ago

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